‘The Doctrine of Recovery’ Set for Santa Barbara Premiere at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on September 15

The documentary film The Doctrine of Recovery is set to have its Santa Barbara premiere on Sunday as part of the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Green Film Series, aimed at fostering awareness and dialogue around environmental issues affecting California, particularly the Central Coast region. This documentary aims to contribute to ongoing conversations about historical injustices, Indigenous rights, and the need for social change.

‘The Doctrine of Recovery’ screens on September 15 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre | Photo: Courtesy

The Doctrine of Recovery tells the origins of “conquest by discovery,” delving into the historical roots of colonial conquest. Issued by the Pope in 1493, the Doctrine of Discovery justified the dispossession of Native people from their ancestral lands in North America. Through highlighting Indigenous voices, the film advocates for a Doctrine of Recovery. The mission statement of the modern doctrine is to “restore social and environmental justice, revive the sacred feminine, and ensure the survival of all species by harmonizing with the Earth.”

Casey Camp-Horinek, Crystle Lightning, Juliet Langley Hayes, and Belinda Bull Shoe are the four Indigenous women featured in the film, bringing awareness to Indigenous culture. The film is directed by Indigenous filmmaker Brisind and produced by Leslee Goodman and Georgina Lightning.

The Doctrine of Recovery has received acclaim since its release, winning the Indigenous Futures Award at the 2023 Social Justice Film Festival and the Feature Documentary Award at the 2023 Dreamspeakers’ International Film Festival. The film has also been selected for the Red National International Film Festival, Imaginative Film Festival, and Docs Without Borders.

The September 15 premiere will begin with a traditional Native American prayer. Following the screening, the event will feature a special guest appearance by Camp-Horinek, who will headline a post-screening panel discussion. The premiere will take place on Sunday, September 15, at 4 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (721 E. Cota St.). For more information, visit the film’s website and watch the trailer. Tickets are $10 and available here. Student tickets are free.