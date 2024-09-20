Review | Iration Brings The Heat for their Daytrippin in Paradise Summer Tour 2024 at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Iration’s headlining show at the Santa Barbara Bowl on September 8 was a celebration of hometown pride and musical prowess. Joined by openers Artikal Sound System, DENM and Pepper, the night was a showcase of high energy reggae tunes, perfectly suited for the hot-sweltering weather.

I watched DENM kick off the night with an engaging performance that set a high bar for the evening. Their blend of reggae and pop created an upbeat start to the show. DENM had a trio of home grown members from Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Goleta and their upbeat set was marked by a refreshing blend of modern sounds and classic reggae rhythms.

Iration at the Santa Barbara Bowl on September 8, 2024 | Photo: Xavier Pereyra

Next up was Pepper, who delivered a high-energy performance that had the audience bouncing and swaying. Known for their distinctive mix of reggae, punk, and rock, Pepper brought a raw, spirited energy to the stage. Some of my favorite songs from Pepper were, “Warning” and a newer jam, “Got Me on the Run,” both featuring reggae band Stick Figure.

Iration took the stage to rapturous applause. The band, originally from Hawaii, but formed in Isla Vista, were stoked to perform for their hometown crowd, emphasizing, “We wouldn’t want to end the tour anywhere else,” said lead vocalist Micah Pueschel. Their connection to the area was evident throughout the show, as they often showed love and appreciation for the Santa Barbara crowd.

An opening performance of their hit single “Daytrippin” got the night started. It’s one of their newer hit singles that I love listening to and hear often on 92.9 KJEE.

Iration’s set was a masterclass in feel-good music. With a mix of crowd favorites and new material, the band showcased their signature blend of reggae, rock, and pop. Songs like “Time-Bomb,” “Automatic,” and “Reelin” were met with cheers and sing-alongs, while some hip-hop covers, such as “Big Poppa” by Notorious B.I.G. and “Regulate” by Warren G, seamlessly fit into the setlist.

Pueschel’s smooth voice sounded great, but I found myself thinking a lot of Iration’s choruses throughout their songs did sound similar. Iration has approached a more pop heavy influence recently, but still carry the roots reggae feel in songs like “Guava Lane” off of their 2020 album Coastin’. The night ended with performances of another personal favorite that takes me back to my high school days (Class of 2014): “Falling,” which brought the crowd to its feet to sway their lighters and phone lights in unison.

Iration with Pepper, DENM, and Artikal Sound System at the Santa Barbara Bowl on September 8, 2024 | Photo: Xavier Pereyra

The grand finale of the show included all members of the opening bands joining Iration on stage. All of them were wearing white shower towels wrapped around their waists, as they performed covers of Shaggy’s “It wasn’t me” and Inner Circle’s “Sweat ( A La La La La Long)” to put a collective stamp on their two and half month long tour.

The hometown crowd was left buzzing from the combination of great music, excellent performances and the joy of a perfect summer evening. Iration and crew delivered a performance that perfectly captured the feel of summer in Santa Barbara.