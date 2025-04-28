La Paloma’s New Chef John Parker Brings a Fresh Farmer Focus to Menu

The classic Victorian building on the corner of Anacapa and Ortega streets, with a sprawling patio bathed in bougainvillea, has been home to a few different concepts, but key aspects remain. Since opening in 1940 as Jenny’s Paloma Café, it’s sparkled with charm and comforting meals, and when it was Paradise Café, it slung my favorite margaritas in town.

The well-loved space continues to stride vibrantly into its foodie future with Chef John Parker taking the reins as executive chef. Parker’s background includes running various kitchens in L.A. prior to his time in Santa Barbara at Loquita and as executive chef at Bettina.

On a recent visit to try his farmers’ market–focused updates, I was blown away. Milliken grilled sweet potatoes layered with sumptuous and tangy Drake Farms goat cheese, hot honey, charred walnuts, and mint is comforting and invigorating all at once. His Girlfriend Salad — a living example of how he wooed his wife with a combination of Salanova lettuces, dried blueberries, Milliken Farms carrots, cucumbers, pesto vinaigrette, and pistachio, sealed the deal for me as well. The oak-grilled local swordfish floating atop a heavenly bed of Milliken Farms snap peas was light and bright in all the right ways. The chef’s warmth and enthusiastic hospitality made every bite sing even more sweetly. The brunch menu is delightfully updated as well, so there’s plenty of opportunity to sample La Paloma’s refreshing and farmer-focused new food. I could sing the praises of his dishes all day, but I’ll let the thoughtful chef himself explain his tasty new take.

Some favorites from the dinner menu at La Paloma | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Why did you decide to join the team at La Paloma?

I was looking for a new challenge, and the opportunity to be part of the next chapter in this historic space was incredibly exciting. Before coming on board, I had many conversations with Director of Restaurant Operations Skyler Gamble and Owner of Acme Hospitality Sherry Villanueva about their vision for La Paloma’s future, and we were completely aligned on where the restaurant could go. The potential here is limitless — between the rich history, the iconic bar, and the incredible patio, it’s a truly unique space that holds a special place in the hearts of so many Santa Barbara locals. My goal is to honor that sentiment while creating new memories for guests who walk through our doors.

Roasted Free Range Chicken | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

How has your prior experience at Bettina and numerous other kitchens impacted your cooking style?

Every day in the kitchen is a learning experience — both good and bad. I’ve been fortunate to work with some truly amazing chefs who have guided me and helped me develop my own philosophy on food, cooking, and hospitality.

Working at Bettina, in particular, reinforced how incredible our local farmers are and the deep impact they have on the community. Going to the farmers’ market twice a week with the Bettina team allowed me to build strong relationships with local growers. There is so much pride in the produce here, and the fact that these farmers trust me to showcase their ingredients is both humbling and inspiring.

How are you revamping the menu?

My main focus in revamping the menu is to bring in more seasonality and locally sourced ingredients — really showcasing what’s available at the market while telling a story through food. I view menus as a constant work in progress, always evolving and improving. I don’t think there will ever be a point where I feel like the menu is “finished.”

That said, we’ve already made some major updates to both brunch and dinner, and we have big plans for the future of this space. As those plans unfold, I think guests will really see a shift in both the menu and the overall approach to La Paloma.

Milliken Grilled Sweet Potatoes | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Are there any new menu items that are personal favorites or that you’re particularly excited about?

There are two dinner menu items that I’m especially excited about. The first is our seared purple cabbage, which was inspired by a fish taco. It has all the elements of a fried fish taco — but without the fish. I love heavily charred cabbage, and this dish really highlights its deep, smoky flavors.

The second is our grilled fish dish, featuring Milliken Family Farms sugar snap peas, smoked almonds, and a sauce made with green Tabasco, lime juice, and brown butter. The combination is so fresh and bright — it really lets the snap peas shine.

Oak grilled swordfish at La Paloma| Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

P.E.I. Mussel Tostada | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom



How else would you like to make your mark as executive chef at La Paloma?

I want La Paloma to be a true celebration of the incredible region we live in — our local ingredients, our community, and our connection to the land. I look forward to when La Paloma becomes THE spot where industry peers want to come and eat on their days off. Beyond the menu, I really want to make an impact on our team inside the restaurant. I want my coworkers to be excited to come to work and proud of the food we’re putting out. Every day is an opportunity for us to learn and grow together. If we create a strong, passionate team, that energy will naturally extend to our guests. For those who dine with us, my hope is that they can taste my excitement for food in every bite and feel how much I truly love cooking.

Where are some of your favorite places to source ingredients from?

Milliken Family Farms is definitely one of my favorite sources. Chris and his team are incredibly dedicated and always willing to support us however they can.

Jalapeno Caesar Salad, left, and Paloma Salad 2.0 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Where do you get inspiration for your dishes?

Inspiration comes from every part of my life — reading cookbooks, scrolling through Instagram, going out to eat, walking through the farmers’ market, talking with my wife about food, and even watching food shows. My brain never really turns off when it comes to food — it’s not just a career; it’s a way of life. My wife, who is also in hospitality, shares the same love of food that I do, so even our free time revolves around restaurants, cooking, and dining experiences.

Growing up, cooking with my family played a huge role in shaping my passion. My mom is an incredible baker, and my dad often cooked dinner when I was young. Sitting down for family meals was a big part of my childhood, and that experience has stuck with me. It’s something I want to continue for my own family, and it’s a feeling I want to share with guests at La Paloma.

La Paloma Café, 702 Anacapa Street, lapalomasb.com.