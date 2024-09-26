Santa Maria Man Wearing Body Armor Threw Bomb into Courthouse Where He Was to Be Arraigned on Felony Firearm Charges, Authorities Say

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Santa Maria resident Nathaniel McGuire on Wednesday morning, September 25, after he allegedly threw a backpack containing a bomb into the Santa Maria courthouse, causing an explosion that injured six people. McGuire was set to appear in court that morning for an arraignment stemming from his July 28 arrest for allegedly being in possession of a loaded and concealed revolver that was not registered to him.

At approximately 8:48 a.m. on Wednesday, McGuire leaned through the entryway of the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria and threw a bag toward the screening station, according to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The bag, containing an “improvised explosive device,” then detonated in the hallway next to Department 9, where McGuire was supposed to be arraigned.

The suspect, who was wearing body armor and left uninjured, ran out of the courthouse and tried to enter his vehicle in the parking lot, where he was detained by law enforcement. Responders evacuated the courthouse, nearby homes and businesses, and a school while the Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad swept the area.

Six people were treated at Marian Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the explosion, according to a hospital spokesperson. None had life-threatening injuries, and all have since been released.

McGuire was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for felony charges of attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device, and use of an explosive device for attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

Santa Barbara County Fire is also investigating McGuire’s possible association with “recent vegetation fires” in the area believed to be arsons, according to Captain Scott Safechuck.

“We believe this to be a local incident committed by a local individual with a local grievance stemming from his arrest,” said Undersheriff Craig Bonner of the courthouse bombing at a September 25 press conference. “We believe this… has been safely resolved and there are no outstanding community safety concerns.”

“Detectives and the FBI are still working to process the suspect’s vehicle and residence,” said Raquel Zick, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “This is an extremely slow-moving process because of possible safety concerns associated with bomb-making materials.”

“Our security systems worked to the extent that the perpetrator didn’t enter the facility,” said the Court Executive Officer, Darrel Parker. The damage inside the courthouse is mostly superficial, he said, and residue from the fire extinguishers will take the most cleanup. The courthouse will reopen for regular business on Monday, September 30.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with more information to contact their anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.