Santa Maria Man Federally Charged in Courthouse Bombing That Injured at Least Five

A man accused of throwing a bomb into a Santa Maria courthouse on Wednesday and injuring at least five people was charged in a federal criminal complaint on Thursday.

Santa Maria resident Nathaniel James McGuire, 20, is charged with maliciously damaging a building by means of explosive, according to press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faces up to 40 years in federal prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles this Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, McGuire leaned through the entryway of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Wednesday at around 8:40 a.m. and threw a bag toward the screening station. The bag, containing an “improvised explosive device,” then detonated in the hallway next to Department 9, where McGuire was supposed to be arraigned on felony firearms charges stemming from a July 28 arrest. Four injured individuals were transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, and one victim arrived at the hospital on their own, according to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

McGuire, who the Sheriff’s Office said was wearing body armor at the time of the attack, was arrested shortly after the explosion as he was making his way from the courthouse to his red Ford Mustang. As he was heading to the car, “McGuire allegedly yelled that the government had taken his guns and that everyone needed to fight, rise up, and rebel,” according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The press release goes on to say that a sheriff’s deputy was able to see ammunition, a flare gun, and a box of fireworks inside the car. More disturbing, a subsequent search of the car turned up a shotgun, a rifle, more ammunition, 10 Molotov cocktails, and a suspected bomb, which law enforcement later rendered safe.

Authorities later conducted a search of McGuire’s residence, where they discovered an empty can with nails glued to the outside, a duffel bag containing matches, black powder, used and unused fireworks, and papers that appeared to be recipes for explosive material.

The FBI and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the case.

McGuire was detained as he was returning to his Ford Mustang, where authorities say they found a flare gun, rifle, shotgun, ammunition, and 10 Molotov cocktails. | Credit: Courtesy

Inside McGuire’s car, authorities also found another suspected bomb, which they rendered safe. | Credit: Courtesy

A search of McGuire’s residence turned up what appear to be the makings of a pipe bomb: an empty can with nails glued to the outside, a duffel bag containing matches, black powder, used and unused fireworks, and papers that appeared to be recipes for explosive material. | Credit: Courtesy

“The idea of intentionally setting off an explosive device to do harm and avoid justice in the process shocks the conscience,” said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office. “Make no mistake, we are committed to holding Mr. McGuire accountable for this blatant act of violence. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

In addition to the federal charge, McGuire also faces felony charges locally in Santa Barbara County in connection to the explosion for attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device, and use of an explosive device for attempted murder.

“This was a shocking and unprecedented crime in our county, but, in spite of its audacity, the security of the Santa Maria courthouse was maintained,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. “The suspect was swiftly apprehended by a court security officer, a sheriff’s deputy, two California Highway Patrol officers, and a district attorney’s investigator; we are proud of their resolute actions that almost certainly prevented further violence. We are also grateful for the substantial investigative assistance that has been provided by our colleagues with the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and from U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada and his office.”