Restoration of Santa Barbara’s Mission Creek Is Underway

Right now, Santa Barbara’s Mission Creek is dry and fenced off. Stones and dirt are exposed, and evidence of construction lies all around it. But with winter and spring rains, water and life will course through the creek once again.

It might even look like it’s celebrating, following the completion of the Mission Creek Restoration project.

The view of the creek from the Mission Creek bridge at Oak Park. | Credit: Callie Fausey

The project, which started in August, spans an 1,800-foot section of Mission Creek at Oak Park, which has been degraded over time due to previous construction of hardened banks and a modified creek bed.

For Santa Barbara’s 25th annual Creek Week, the city’s Creeks Division hosted a tour of the project on Wednesday. Attendees met at the Mission Creek bridge while the park around them bustled with the noise of happy families, kids playing with RC cars, and teenagers practicing a dance routine.

Project Planner Timothy Burgess explained that the city is “restoring where they can,” while balancing considerations of habitat and wildlife with public use. That includes removing invasive plants, restoring the creek channel — remedying undercutting, fixing grading, and increasing flood levels — and removing aging concrete structures and a nearby electrical box.

Revegetation of the creek will involve the planting of native trees and plants to shade and cool the creek, as well as naturally filter pollutants from the water.

Restoration will also include the addition of pathways to the creek from nearby lawn areas “cherished” by the public, Burgess said. When the creek is flowing, he said with a smile, families often swim in the water, particularly at the swimming hole near Mission Canyon Bridge.

“Creek restoration is a vital part of the Creeks Division’s mission to enhance creek health and improve water quality within the City of Santa Barbara,” said Interim Creeks Division Manager Melissa Hetrick. “This project aims to improve wildlife habitat, water quality, creek and park aesthetics, and flood control.”

Construction is anticipated to be completed by October, with plant and tree installation scheduled for this Fall.