Money in the Bank: A Look Inside Santa Barbara City Council Candidates’ Campaign Coffers

As Santa Barbara’s City Council candidates enter their last month of campaigning before November 5, fundraising efforts remain steadfast. When you follow the money trail, most roads lead to Michael Jordan, the District 2 incumbent candidate who has soared above the rest in terms of money in the bank to fuel his campaign.

Jordan has come up just shy of $39,500 worth of fuel in 2024, according to campaign finance documents up to September 21, and stands atop more than $73,600 in the bank from his previous campaign. Notable contributions included $2,000 from the Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians and $1,000 from the California Hotel and Lodging Association.

His opponent, independent consultant Terra Taylor, has raised $75 this year.

Districts 1 and 3 reveal much tighter financial races, with Alejandra Gutierrez and Oscar Gutierrez taking the lead, respectively.

From left: Wendy Santamaria and Alejandra Gutierrez | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

In District 1, incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez has raised more than $25,400 this year with the help of Laborers Local 220 Political Action Committee and, as of October 1, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara.

Opponent Wendy Santamaria is hot on her trail, having raised more than $25,100, scoring $5,500 from the United Auto Workers PAC, $5,000 from SEIU Local 620, and $3,500 from ex–Wall Street Journal reporter Eileen White Read. Supervisor Das Williams also chipped in $250.

District 1 candidate Cruzito Cruz did not report any new campaign contributions.

Oscar Gutierrez (left) and Tony Becerra | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom; Courtesy

Oscar Gutierrez of District 3 reported raising $18,654 this year, with sensei turned political opponent Tony Becerra raising $14,748. Becerra continues to get big contributions from Meridian Group Real Estate Management and Santa Barbara Rental Property Association. Incumbent Gutierrez received donations from Supervisors Laura Capps and Das Williams, as well as the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara.