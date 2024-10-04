Cornhole Craze Takes Santa Barbara by Storm

Santa Barbara native Robert Cabello had the idea to start Santa Barbara Cornhole in late 2014 after being introduced to the game at a backyard barbeque. Being a general contractor with access to spare materials, Cabello began to build cornhole boards with the hope of bringing together players each week for some casual tossing. By 2015, Santa Barbara Cornhole was born. The group was initially small, but has gradually grown and become something of a club. Now, years later, Santa Barbara Cornhole meets weekly to play, occasionally even hosting tournaments throughout the Santa Barbara area.

Cabello explains that, over the past few years, Santa Barbara Cornhole has ballooned in size, attracting folks from as far as Lompoc and Santa Maria who regularly commute after work to play. Santa Barbara Cornhole currently convenes every Tuesday night at the Veterans Memorial Building (112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.), which has space for eight sets of boards and up to 40 players. Warm-ups start at 6 p.m., and games kick off at 6:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara Cornhole players | Photo: Robert Cabello

Santa Barbara Cornhole is open to anybody. Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to join. To accommodate for this spectrum of experience, Cabello typically runs two brackets, one for beginners and one for more seasoned players. There is a $15 entrance fee, 100 percent of which goes to pay out the teams that finish first through third.

During the warmer months, Santa Barbara Cornhole hosts outdoor tournaments at the Leta Hotel (5640 Calle Real, Goleta) every other Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The last Leta tournament of this season will be held on October 10. Santa Barbara Cornhole also frequently runs tournaments at Santa Barbara breweries, sometimes even partnering with local organizations and holding fundraising tournaments to raise money for different causes.

“Santa Barbara Cornhole has become an extended family,” said Cabello. “[Our] mission is to grow our local group and provide a space in the community as a place for anyone who wants to learn how to play to come and have a fun time with some friendly competition. We love our Santa Barbara Cornhole family and, even after some tough matches, we are here for one another at the end of the day!”

To learn more about Santa Barbara Cornhole, see Instagram (@santabarbaracornhole) and Facebook (facebook.com/SBcornhole) for information about upcoming events.