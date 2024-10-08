Funaki at Casa de la Raza on October 10

When it comes to all-ages — and not too expensive — places to hear music in Santa Barbara, there aren’t a lot of options. But this Thursday, October 10, up-and-coming solo artist Marlon Funaki will be joined by Plastic Harpoons at Casa de la Raza for an 8 p.m. show.

Funaki is a 23-year-old musician who writes, creates, and mixes all his music. His star is quickly rising due to a unique sound combining indie alt-rock with jazzy, sort of psychedelic guitar that sounds both exciting and somehow calming. Goldenvoice exec Moss Jacobs suggested I give Funaki’s music a listen, and I was impressed enough to keep listening for several hours. Check it out here.

Openers are the Plastic Harpoons, a band out of Santa Barbara who are well-known in the indie music scene (see story here). Tickets are just $19, including all fees. For more information, click here. La Casa de la Raza is located at 601 East Montecito Street. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, and doors open at 7.