Halloween in Isla Vista: What to Expect in 2024
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and UCSB Release Annual Regulations for Halloween Festivities
Like clockwork, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released community guidelines in preparation for upcoming Halloween celebrations, which prohibit “outdoor festivals,” more broadly referring to amplified music, October 26-November 4 during the hours of 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Isla Vista.
“Responsible behavior during Halloween weekend in I.V. is remarkably normal at this point,” said Spencer Brandt, director of Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD). The data echoes Brandt’s words. The year 2013 saw the last significant crowd on Halloween weekend, with the Sheriff’s Office estimating 12,000-15,000 people. Dwindling to 2,000-3,000 people in 2014 and 500-1,000 people in 2015, each year since has been categorized as “no crowd.”
Halloween weekend citations in 2013 paralleled the large crowd turnout, reaching 249, with arrests at a comparable 225. Both statistics for 2022 were in the single digits at five arrests and three citations, a considerable drop-off throughout the decade.
As an alternative to citations or fines, the Sheriff’s Office plans to offer its Restorative Justice program for specific minor infractions this year. Completion of the program, which entails a two-hour presentation and hour of community service, waives a participant’s fine and removes the citation from permanent record.
“The Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to a safe and enjoyable Halloween weekend for Isla Vista residents,” said Garrett TeSlaa, station Lieutenant for Isla Vista Foot Patrol, in a press release. “We’d like to encourage everyone to celebrate safely and ‘keep it local’ and remind everyone that existing laws — particularly those related to alcohol and noise — remain in effect despite the holiday.”
Coupling the Sheriff Office’s Halloween-related regulations are UCSB’s own guidelines. Overnight guests are prohibited in any of UCSB’s residence halls or in university-owned apartments from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 3. The campus will be closed to overnight guest parking, verified by campus checkpoints beginning on the 25th.
I.V. residents take these restrictions seriously, often leaving town for Halloween in favor of popular destinations like UCLA or Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. For those who choose to stay, numerous local organizations are hosting a variety of Halloween-themed events for the community.
The UCSB Recreation Center will host its annual Hallowheels event at 9 p.m. this Friday, October 25, offering roller skating, pumpkin painting, costume contests, free food and candy, and more.
Delirium, a two-night event hosted by Associated Students Program Board, concludes this Friday and features two artists performing at the Thunderdome.
I.V. Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Halloween Pumpkin Patch at Anisq’Oyo’ Park on October 30-31 from 7 to 11 p.m.
To encourage residents to “have a fun, safe, and healthy Halloween in Isla Vista,” IVCSD is providing the following safety tips and resources:
- Noise Ordinances:
- Festival Ordinance: October 26-November 2 between the hours of 6 p.m.-7 a.m. No organized outdoor music activity provided by performers or by prerecorded means
- Year-Round Noise Ordinance: 12 a.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 p.m. Sun.-Thu.
- See Someone in Trouble? Just Call 9-1-1:
- The Good Samaritan Law has your back when you step up to help in an emergency. Whether it’s a situation involving underage drinking or other substances, you’re protected when you act in good faith. So, be a hero — no tricks, just life-saving treats!
- Learn More
- Cliff, Roof, and Balcony Safety:
- Stay cautious near cliffs, know balcony weight limits, and skip the rooftop hangs. Our community has had too many tragic falls, so let’s look out for each other.
- Learn more
- Overdose Prevention Kits:
- Get free Narcan, Naloxone kits, and fentanyl test strips — no questions asked! Pick them up at Gauchos for Recovery (Embarcadero Hall, Room 1105) or from IVCSD’s new Health and Safety Vending Machine at 976 Embarcadero Del Mar.
- Isla Vista Safety Stations:
- Call (805) 893-2000 or walk up for a free safety escort by unarmed UCSB Student Safety Partners (SSPs). Services include escorts, water, phone charging, a safe place to rest, and emergency reporting. Available year-round, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., at Little Acorn Park & Window to the Sea Park.
- Learn more
- Parking Tips: No Spooky Tows!
- Don’t block driveways, red or yellow curbs, or leave your car in one spot for more than 72 hours.
- Skip the parking hassle — hop on the bus! It’s a breeze to cruise around I.V. or head downtown without the stress of finding a spot.
- Restorative Justice Program:
- Residents may be eligible to have citations waived after attending a two-hour presentation and completing four hours of community service. Opt-in if you receive an eligible citation.
- Learn more
- Survivor Safe Space:
- Confidential 24/7 hotline: (805) 564-3696. Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) offers info, advocacy, support, accompaniment, and counseling for survivors of interpesonal violence, their friends, and family.
- Learn more
Premier Events
Sun, Oct 20
All day
Santa Barbara
Pre-Order for the Greek Grab N Go
Fri, Oct 25
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Tibetan “Goddess of Song” Yungchen Lhamo Concert
Fri, Oct 25
4:00 PM
Goleta
Spooky Train & Haunted Depot at the Goleta Depot
Fri, Oct 25
4:30 PM
Goleta
The Halloween Journey
Fri, Oct 25
5:30 PM
Buellton
Santa Ynez Botanic Garden Halloween Journey
Fri, Oct 25
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Intro to Knitting Workshop
Fri, Oct 25
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Halloween Bar Crawl – October 25th
Fri, Oct 25
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Adapted Halloween Dance | Carrillo Ballroom
Fri, Oct 25
9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Film Screening: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”
Sat, Oct 26
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Boo Bash Fall Family Festival at S.B. Bandshell
Sat, Oct 26
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Harbor’s 8th Annual Witches Paddle
Sat, Oct 26
11:30 AM
Santa Barbara
Halloween Costume Crafternoon
Sun, Oct 20 All day
Santa Barbara
Pre-Order for the Greek Grab N Go
Fri, Oct 25 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Tibetan “Goddess of Song” Yungchen Lhamo Concert
Fri, Oct 25 4:00 PM
Goleta
Spooky Train & Haunted Depot at the Goleta Depot
Fri, Oct 25 4:30 PM
Goleta
The Halloween Journey
Fri, Oct 25 5:30 PM
Buellton
Santa Ynez Botanic Garden Halloween Journey
Fri, Oct 25 6:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Intro to Knitting Workshop
Fri, Oct 25 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Halloween Bar Crawl – October 25th
Fri, Oct 25 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Adapted Halloween Dance | Carrillo Ballroom
Fri, Oct 25 9:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Film Screening: “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”
Sat, Oct 26 10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Boo Bash Fall Family Festival at S.B. Bandshell
Sat, Oct 26 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Harbor’s 8th Annual Witches Paddle
Sat, Oct 26 11:30 AM
Santa Barbara
You must be logged in to post a comment.