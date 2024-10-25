Halloween in Isla Vista: What to Expect in 2024

Like clockwork, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released community guidelines in preparation for upcoming Halloween celebrations, which prohibit “outdoor festivals,” more broadly referring to amplified music, October 26-November 4 during the hours of 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Isla Vista.

“Responsible behavior during Halloween weekend in I.V. is remarkably normal at this point,” said Spencer Brandt, director of Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD). The data echoes Brandt’s words. The year 2013 saw the last significant crowd on Halloween weekend, with the Sheriff’s Office estimating 12,000-15,000 people. Dwindling to 2,000-3,000 people in 2014 and 500-1,000 people in 2015, each year since has been categorized as “no crowd.”

Halloween weekend citations in 2013 paralleled the large crowd turnout, reaching 249, with arrests at a comparable 225. Both statistics for 2022 were in the single digits at five arrests and three citations, a considerable drop-off throughout the decade.

As an alternative to citations or fines, the Sheriff’s Office plans to offer its Restorative Justice program for specific minor infractions this year. Completion of the program, which entails a two-hour presentation and hour of community service, waives a participant’s fine and removes the citation from permanent record.

“The Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to a safe and enjoyable Halloween weekend for Isla Vista residents,” said Garrett TeSlaa, station Lieutenant for Isla Vista Foot Patrol, in a press release. “We’d like to encourage everyone to celebrate safely and ‘keep it local’ and remind everyone that existing laws — particularly those related to alcohol and noise — remain in effect despite the holiday.”

Numerous organizations are hosting a variety of Halloween-themed events for the Isla Vista community, including Friday night’s Hallowheels event at UCSB’s Rec Center. | Credit: UCSB Recreation Center

Coupling the Sheriff Office’s Halloween-related regulations are UCSB’s own guidelines. Overnight guests are prohibited in any of UCSB’s residence halls or in university-owned apartments from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 3. The campus will be closed to overnight guest parking, verified by campus checkpoints beginning on the 25th.

I.V. residents take these restrictions seriously, often leaving town for Halloween in favor of popular destinations like UCLA or Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. For those who choose to stay, numerous local organizations are hosting a variety of Halloween-themed events for the community.

The UCSB Recreation Center will host its annual Hallowheels event at 9 p.m. this Friday, October 25, offering roller skating, pumpkin painting, costume contests, free food and candy, and more.

Delirium, a two-night event hosted by Associated Students Program Board, concludes this Friday and features two artists performing at the Thunderdome.

I.V. Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Halloween Pumpkin Patch at Anisq’Oyo’ Park on October 30-31 from 7 to 11 p.m.

To encourage residents to “have a fun, safe, and healthy Halloween in Isla Vista,” IVCSD is providing the following safety tips and resources: