Dos Pueblos Football Secures Playoff Berth With 31-19 Victory Over Fillmore

For the first time since 2019 the Dos Pueblos high football team will advance to the postseason.

The Chargers defeated visiting Fillmore 31-19 on Friday night and clinched at least third-place in the Tri-County League standings, which includes an automatic playoff berth.

“I’m just proud of everybody for how hard they work,” said Dos Pueblos coach A.J. Pateras. “Hard work shows and it pays off. That’s what is happening.”

The Chargers started the season 1-4 and were held scoreless in three of their first five games. However, the impact of Carlsbad transfer Simon Alexander joining the mix after the sitout period has sparked a late-season resurgence for Dos Pueblos.

“This is the time of the year where if you want to play more games you have to do well,” Pateras said. “I think we’ve managed our roster really well. I think it’s a tribute to our coaches, our training staff and a tribute to the kids who have just played incredibly hard.”

The Dos Pueblos coaching staff challenged the team pregame to get off to a better start and the players delivered by forcing a Fillmore punt on the first defensive possession of the game.

After punting on their first offensive possession the Chargers marched 79 yards on eight plays on their second offensive possession. The drive was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Alexander to Brady Walbridge, who caught a slant route and exploded up the field, giving Dos Pueblos a 7-0 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter.

“We work it all day in practice. We just keep repeating it over and over again and it worked this time,” said Walbridge of Dos Pueblos’ opening touchdown. “I just want to give thanks to my lineman and Simon of course.”

After an interception by Zach Gesswein, Dos Pueblos increased its lead to 14-0 with an eight-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Williams with 11:32 remaining in the second quarter.

Kaleb WIlliams rushed for two touchdown to pace a balanced Dos Pueblos attack. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Ivan Velez recovered a Fillmore fumble on the next possession and two plays later Williams waltzed into the end zone from three-yards out increasing the Dos Pueblos lead to 21-0

It appeared that Dos Pueblos would run away with the game in the second half, but Fillmore refused to quit. The Flashes opened the second half with am 11-play, 70-yard drive aided by two Dos Pueblos facemask penalties and cut their deficit to 24-6 on an eleven-yard touchdown run by Josiah Cruz.

Fillmore climbed even closer when backup quarterback Thomas Alamillo connected with Saul Fraga with 8:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 24-13.

However, Dos Pueblos responded with a game-clinching drive that was capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass from Alexander to Iyad Ahmad-Reda. The touchdown put the Chargers ahead 31-13 with 4:06 to play.

Fillmore tacked on one more touchdown with 1:07 to play on a two-yard touchdown run by Alamillo.

The Chargers (4-5 overall, 3-1 Tri-County League) will take on rival San Marcos (5-3-1, 3-1) next week with second place in the Tri-County League on the line.

Agoura, 26; San Marcos, 21

The Chargers clinched at least a share of the Tri-County:league title with the victory. Agoura scored with the go-ahead touchdown .15 second left. San Marcos will play at rival Dos Pueblos next week.

St. Bonaventure, 21; Bishop Diego, 6

The Cardinals led 6-0 at halftime, but were outscored 21-0 in the second half. With the loss Bishop Diego drops to 1-3 in Marmonte League play.

Santa Barbara, 31; Westlake, 0

The return of quarterback Laird Finkel gave the Dons a boost. Kai Mault finished with two rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and one passing touchdown to continue his otherworldly senior season.

Nordhoff, 14; Carpinteria, 7

The Warriors fell short in a defensive struggle and dropped to 1-1 in Citrus Coast League play.