Despite the days getting shorter, Santa Barbara sparkled well into the night, with the brilliance of gold necklaces, jhumka earrings, and bangles illuminating the Diwali Festival of Lights Cultural Show and Dinner. Organized by Sangam Santa Barbara, this year’s mela, held on October 26, drew a record crowd of nearly 500 attendees to a

Desi-decorated Dos Pueblos High School. The Diwali festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness and of good over evil. Replete with food, fashion, entertainment, and networking, the festival has become the premier event for Santa Barbara’s Indian diaspora to connect and celebrate.

The Diwali Festival of Lights Cultural Show and Dinner, October 26, 2024 | Photo: Rob Peck

The festival began with guests enjoying masala chai, mango lassi, samosas, and pakoda while browsing the silent auction and watching a best-dressed fashion competition. Several entrants said this is indeed a once-a-year opportunity to get all dressed up in their cultural best. The event’s tagline, “Bringing Communities Together,” was showcased during the competition. Assamese paat (mulberry) silk sarees, Kanchipuram pattu sarees, Gujarati lehengas, Rajasthani turbans, Punjabi kurtas, Kerala-style mundus, and more illustrated the diverse nature of Indian heritage.

The Diwali Festival of Lights Cultural Show and Dinner, October 26, 2024 | Photo: Rob Peck

Next, attendees headed into the Dos Pueblos auditorium, which was adorned with sparkling diyas (lanterns), flower garlands, and a stunning shrine to Lord Ganesha. The cultural performances began with a traditional shloka (chanting of a Hindu religious text) delivered by nine children. The variety of performances, 28 in total, spoke to the diverse nature of India and the sangam’s desire to bring communities together. Dance numbers gravitated towards traditional Indian styles, each speaking to different regions and meanings. Bharatanatyam, a form of classical Indian dance originating in Tamil Nadu, tells stories not only through dance, but also subtle eye and hand movements. Gujarati garba dance celebrates divine feminine power, or shakti, with high-energy whirling movements that showcase the intricate patterns of colorfully embroidered lehenga choli dresses. Bollywood-style dance numbers included show-out performances by kids and adults. While every performance enjoyed rousing applause, the audience seemed to have a special place in their hearts for dance numbers by local cricket team, the SB Gully Boys, as well as the Dancing Diyas. The most creative dance number of the evening would be Javik’s, who, in his best Lord Shiva costume, complete with dreadlocks and a trishula, told the story of creation not only through dance, but also through hula hoop. The musical numbers were equally eclectic, and enjoyable. Songs ranged from Hindu bhajans (devotional songs), to Bollywood favorites, to Adele’s “Easy on Me.”



After a standing ovation, attendees moved to the courtyard and cafeteria to enjoy a. delicious Indian wedding-style buffet-style meal catered by Masala Spice. The jackfruit masala was a crowd favorite. Capped off by sweet rasmalai and washed down by masala chai, spirited conversations and promises of “just one more bite” carried on into the evening.

Performers at the Diwali Festival of Lights Cultural Show and Dinner, October 26, 2024 | Photo: Rob Peck

It’s clear that the event is much more than a party or performance. For some it’s a reunion. Multiple attendees mentioned that they first started attending while in college to stave off homesickness. While they’ve since moved to Ventura and other surrounding locales (mentioning that it’s due to more affordable housing), they return each year to reconnect with old friends. For others, especially younger performers, it’s an opportunity to practice cultural arts and show them off to a welcoming community. And for others, particularly the organizers, it’s a chance to share Indian tradition with the larger Santa Barbara community. Santa Barbara Sangam’s president, Kishan Khemani, had a

sparkle in his eyes mentioning that out of the nearly 500 attendees, 125+ are non-Indians, who were either invited by friends or who have traveled to India in the past and wish to rekindle the experience without the need for a long flight.

The vision of “Bringing Communities Together” was more than achieved. Happy Diwali.