Santa Barbara’s Enduring Legacy with the Princess Grace Foundation
Rod Lathim Reflects on the Arts Philanthropy as Michael Douglas Feted with Its Highest Honor
It was a full-circle moment last month when Santa Barbara resident and Academy Award winner Michael Douglas received the Princess Grace Foundation’s highest honor, the Prince Rainier III Award. Held at The Pierre in New York City, the annual gala was a celebration of 40 years of the foundation’s commitment to emerging artists in theater, dance, and film.
Forty years ago, Santa Barbara native Rod Lathim was one of those emerging artists given an inaugural Princess Grace Foundation award for his work as the founder of Access Theatre, a visionary award-winning, professional, international touring company that trained and employed artists who were disabled, able-bodied, blind, sighted, deaf, and hearing. For 18 years, Access Theatre served as a national model of accessibility, receiving many accolades and honors.
Lathim’s Princess Grace Award was presented in 1985 by Prince Albert of Monaco (Princess Grace’s son) and Frank Sinatra. Lathim said, “When I heard that they were honoring Michael Douglas with the Princess Grace Award, I said, ‘I’m going. I have to go. I have to be there,’ because the two biggest things that were the most influential on my career and on the company’s career were that award and Michael’s mentorship over about a 15-year period.”
Douglas, whom Lathim originally met at Nautilus Gym in Santa Barbara, was on Access Theatre’s honorary board and was very involved in the theater group. “He always looked out for us. He opened amazing doors for us with the media. He introduced us to Maria Shriver, who did a story on The Today Show…. We did a national NPR story with Linda Wertheimer on All Things Considered…. He flew to D.C. to tape an NBC special with us at the Kennedy Center.”
Bernadette Peters gave a heartfelt tribute to Douglas at the ceremony, echoing Lathim’s sentiments about his generosity. “Michael has always been the kind of guy that puts his hand, his mouth, and his wallet where his heart is, and he supports just an endless amount of things, nationally as well as internationally…. He’s just an amazing human being,” said Lathim. “So, for me to be able to go and honor him and have this full-circle golden moment with Princess Grace Foundation was incredible. It was one of those things I’ll never forget.”
Lathim continued, “And he was, of course, sitting with his Serene Highness, Prince Albert of Monaco. And he looked at me and he said, ‘Have you met Prince Albert?’ And I said, ‘Well, he gave me my award 40 years ago.’ That was pretty special.”
This year, the Princess Grace Foundation recognized 18 Princess Grace Award winners and 11 Honoraria recipients in various disciplines around the world. For more information about these emerging artists and the Princess Grace Foundation, see pgfusa.org.
Premier Events
Thu, Nov 07
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
First Thursday at Art & Soul – Barry Dwayne Hollis
Fri, Nov 08
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Night Market
Sun, Nov 10
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Rememberanzas: Tango Show & Dinner
Sun, Nov 17
11:00 AM
Solvang
The Sanctuary
Sat, Dec 14
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
“Moonlight Reflections with Garbo”
Thu, Nov 07
5:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Art of Love Exhibition
Thu, Nov 07
4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Key Passages in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Thu, Nov 07
5:00 PM
Goleta
Lights, Camera, Stroll Holiday Lighting Event!
Thu, Nov 07
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
San Marcos High School Theater Presents “Pride and Prejudice”
Fri, Nov 08
3:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Lee / Reads : “El Color de Las Cosas Invisibles”
Fri, Nov 08
5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
PEARL CHASE SOCIETY: Birthday Party for Pearl Chase
Fri, Nov 08
9:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Film Screening: “Animal House”
Sat, Nov 09
10:00 AM
SANTA BARBARA
Collectors’ Clinic
Sat, Nov 09
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
“A Funky Fall Soulful Gathering” at Soul Bites
Sat, Nov 09
5:00 PM
Santa Ynez
40th Annual Vaquero Benefit Dinner and Auction
Thu, Nov 07 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
First Thursday at Art & Soul – Barry Dwayne Hollis
Fri, Nov 08 5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Night Market
Sun, Nov 10 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Rememberanzas: Tango Show & Dinner
Sun, Nov 17 11:00 AM
Solvang
The Sanctuary
Sat, Dec 14 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
“Moonlight Reflections with Garbo”
Thu, Nov 07 5:00 AM
Santa Barbara
The Art of Love Exhibition
Thu, Nov 07 4:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Key Passages in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Thu, Nov 07 5:00 PM
Goleta
Lights, Camera, Stroll Holiday Lighting Event!
Thu, Nov 07 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
San Marcos High School Theater Presents “Pride and Prejudice”
Fri, Nov 08 3:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SB Lee / Reads : “El Color de Las Cosas Invisibles”
Fri, Nov 08 5:30 PM
Santa Barbara
PEARL CHASE SOCIETY: Birthday Party for Pearl Chase
Fri, Nov 08 9:30 PM
Santa Barbara
Film Screening: “Animal House”
Sat, Nov 09 10:00 AM
SANTA BARBARA
Collectors’ Clinic
Sat, Nov 09 1:00 PM
Santa Barbara
“A Funky Fall Soulful Gathering” at Soul Bites
Sat, Nov 09 5:00 PM
Santa Ynez
You must be logged in to post a comment.