Inmate Dies in Apparent Suicide at Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail

An inmate at Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail died from an apparent suicide on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Thursday.

The person had been booked into the jail on Tuesday, November 8, for felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety of others, and driving under the influence of drugs and was being held on $75,000 bail. The inmate was placed in a single-person observation cell within the Inmate Reception Center. On Wednesday at around 4:50 p.m., custody deputies found them unresponsive with a ligature around their neck. Jail staff and Wellpath medical staff attempted life-saving measures, which were continued by paramedics from County Fire and AMR, but the inmate was pronounced dead around 40 minutes later.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that although the death appears to be a suicide, it “is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident” and that the Coroner’s Office will conduct further investigation to determine the cause and manner of this death.

The identity of the decedent will be released after next of kin has been notified.