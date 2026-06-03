As much fun as outdoor living can be, summertime also means movie time! Along with big blockbusters like Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, Supergirl, and The Odyssey playing in the ever-so-appealingly air-conditioned theaters, check out these seasonal movie specials.

‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’ | Photo: Courtesy

Metro Summer Kids Movies

What can you get for $2 these days? The family-fun movie series at Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. are an impressive bargain at just $2 per seat.

Upcoming animated faves include: Live action How to Train Your Dragon on June 16-18; Secret Life of Pets on June 23-25; Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on June 30-July 2; Hotel Transylvania 2 on July 7-9; The Garfield Movie on July 14-16; Shrek 2 on July 21-23; The Wild Robot on July 28-30; Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on August 4-6; and Sing on August 11-13. See MetroTheatres.com for more information.

‘Finding Nemo’ | Credit: Courtesy

ZOOVIES Outdoor Family Movies

Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) and the Santa Barbara Zoo have partnered for a series of family films playing three Wednesday evenings on the hilltop at the zoo. Before each film, zookeepers will speak briefly about the animals and the importance of conservation.

The ZOOVIES schedule includes: The Lion King on June 17, Finding Nemo on July 8, and Zootopia on August 12. All films are at 5:30 p.m. The films are available to any guests who are in the zoo on those days.

‘Zootopia’ | Credit: Courtesy

And thanks to the generous support of the Nora McNeely Hurley Foundation and the Wyatt Family, SBIFF will be distributing 300 free ZOOVIES passes for each film through Santa Barbara–based Family Resource Centers for underserved children and families in the county, including Family Resource Center — Santa Barbara, Food Bank, Girls Inc., LEAP, SYV People Helping People, and United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara. SBIFF-sponsored ZOOVIES passes will include complimentary admission to the zoo on these select dates. Visit sbifftheatres.com/zoovies and sbzoo.org/twilight-hours to learn more.

Andrew McCarthy and Molly Ringwald in ‘Pretty in Pink’ | Photo: Paramount Pictures





Free Summer Cinema at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden

Friday nights under the stars are back with the free 2026 summer cinema lineup from UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture. This year’s theme, “Mixtapes & Misfits,” features seven films powered by iconic music and unforgettable characters who refuse to fit the mold.

The films include: Pretty in Pink on July 10, Say Anything… on July 17, La Bamba on July 24, Rushmore on July 31, Love & Basketball on August 14, Napoleon Dynamite on August 21, and Hairspray on August 28. All films are at 8:30 p.m. Audience members may begin setting up at noon on the day of each screening and are reminded to please bring only blankets that are permeable (no plastic/nylon/tarps) and chairs that are low-backed and low to the ground. See artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/free-summer-cinema for more information.