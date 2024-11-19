Cuyama Farm Linked to Multistate ‘E. coli’ Outbreak, Carrot Recall

A carrot farm in New Cuyama has been linked to a multistate E. coli outbreak, which has resulted in three confirmed cases in California. A plethora of organic carrot brands sold at some of Santa Barbara’s largest grocery stores have been recalled. Grimmway Farms, which has grown a portion of its carrot crop on the Cuyama farm for over three decades, was determined to be the source of the outbreak.

According to a November 17 alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Grimmway Farms has pulled the contaminated carrots from store shelves, but the recalled product may remain in consumers’ homes. Organic carrots, baby and whole, from brands sold at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Target, and Sprouts, among others, are subject to the recall. Brands include 365, Good & Gather, Nature’s Promise, Simple Truth, Wegmans, and more. The CDC recommends that consumers not consume the recalled carrots, dispose of them, and sanitize anything they touch.

There have been 39 confirmed cases of this E. coli outbreak, with 15 hospitalizations nationwide. The outbreak’s sole death was reported in California.

Symptoms of E. coli include “severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting,” according to the CDC. If these symptoms become severe, contact your healthcare provider.

“We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously,” said Grimmway Farm’s President and CEO Jeff Huckaby in a November 16 statement. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices.”

For a full list of brands and best-by dates affected by the recall, visit the Federal Drug Administration’s Recall Announcement.