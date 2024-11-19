Isla Vista Suspect Fleeing Police Jumps Off Bluffs and into Ocean

Santa Barbara County firefighters and an ocean rescue team deployed a 14-foot ladder to rescue an Isla Vista man who became trapped by the high tide after reportedly jumping off the bluffs in an attempt to evade police. | Credit: Scott Safechuck/Santa Barbara County Fire Department

On Monday, November 18, a 19-year-old man reportedly leaped off the bluffs on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista while fleeing police responding to a 9-1-1 call reporting his disturbing behavior, according to authorities.

Before his cold plunge, the suspect, identified as Joshua Collard, had allegedly punched someone in the face, vandalized a car, and threatened to open fire on victims. A 9-1-1 call from an Isla Vista resident sent police to the area, where they identified Collard based on the caller’s description. In an attempt to evade arrest, Collard took off running westward from Sabado Tarde Road to Del Playa Drive, jumping off the bluffs and into the ocean.

But high tide worked against him, trapping Collard in the water and requiring assistance from emergency responders. Santa Barbara County firefighters and an ocean rescue team removed him from the ocean using a 14-foot ladder, bringing him back to safety. After being medically cleared at Goleta Valley Emergency Room, Collard was transported to Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail.

Collard now faces two felony charges, including criminal threats and assault, along with multiple misdemeanor charges for vandalism, fighting in public, and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $50,000.