SBIFF Virtuosos Award to Honor a Robust Batch of A-Listers

Each year, Santa Barbara becomes the backdrop for a vibrant cinematic landscape and welcomes A-Listers for a celebration full of cinematic fantasy and starpower. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) celebrates exceptional accomplishment in the film sector, screening breakthrough films and recognizing stellar work within the sphere. The festival returns for its 40th consecutive year and presents the Virtuosos Award to a new batch of deserving individuals.

The Virtuosos Award is an honor bestowed to a select group of talent whose performances in this season’s films have launched them to the forefront of conversation about cinema. This year’s award lineup includes: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), Mikey Madison (Anora), and John Magaro (September 5). All of these actors have captivated audiences across the nation through their roles in notable films, hence their recognition with this prestigious award.

Each of the recipients will accept their rewards and discuss their performances on February 9 at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre. This panel will be moderated by Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger, who is excited to be back.

“It’s my 15th consecutive year hosting this event, and this year’s lineup is as impressive as ever, ranging from megastars like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, to veteran actors like Kieran Culkin and John Magaro, to true breakouts like Clarence Maclin, Mikey Madison, Harris Dickinson, and Karla Sofía Gascón. I can’t wait to gather them all in front of the wonderful Santa Barbara audience,” said Karger, whose enthusiasm will be supplemented by dialogue with both the actors and the audience.

Along with the bestowing of this award and exclusive panel, the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will include exclusive film screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes. Passes for the 2025 Festival are on sale now at sbiff.org.