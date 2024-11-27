Santa Barbara–Based Parker Clay Wins U.S. Department of State’s Women’s Economic Stability Award

Parker Clay factory | Photo: Courtesy

Parker Clay, a leather-based goods brand with a store near downtown Santa Barbara, recently received the ACE award for Women’s Economic Stability, a high honor from the state. The U.S. Secretaries of State recognize global companies with positive and ethical business practices through their Award for Corporate Excellence program. This particular award was given to the company in recognition of Parker Clay’s honorable efforts to create a better world through providing life-changing opportunities for their women manufacturers. Parker Clay emphasizes, “Winning this prestigious award from the U.S. Department of State for Women’s Economic Security is not just about our accomplishments — it’s about the impact we’ve made in the lives of the women, families, and communities we serve in Ethiopia.”

The brand’s sustainably sourced leather goods are made in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with more than 200 employees on site. More than 80 percent of their Ethiopian workforce are women, some of which are working for a paycheck for the first time or have been negatively affected by unfair work environments in the past.

Ervin Massinga, the U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, explains that they “nominated Parker Clay for its work countering human trafficking by empowering Ethiopian women to use traditional skills and local materials to create world-class products.” Massinga emphasizes that Parker Clay provides resources for women to be uplifted with respect to their own conditions and terms.

Graphic of some of the highlights of Parker Clay business practices | Photo: Courtesy

Parker Clay cofounders built a leather goods factory partially run by Ethiopian women, providing them fair wages, pensions, vacations, and transportation | Photo: Courtesy

This is accomplished through accommodations such as on-site childcare, a fair wage, and paid maternity leave. The company is determined to aim beyond surface level financial support for this community: they provide both educational networking and navigational skill opportunities. All of this is to foster encouragement and to create fair workplace experiences.

Company CEO and Cofounder Ian Bentley states, “We believe that creating better choices for consumers and brands does not have to be complicated. Our business model began with a commitment to empowering women in Ethiopia with living wages, benefits, and more, and we’ve shown that this model is not an act of charity — it’s just good business in a world with increasingly mindful consumers.” So in hopes to create a better world and contribute to a positive feedback loop of change, both the consumer and the business must support solid ethical foundations and policies.

Parker Clay is redefining success by benefitting all parties involved in their business model. You can purchase Parker Clay products at parkerclay.com or visit their downtown store “Parker Clay Flagship Shop” at 133 East Anapamu Street, across the street from the County Courthouse.