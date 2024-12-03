Santa Barbara Police Seek Information About Vehicle Vandalism at Skyline Circle

The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking information from victims whose vehicles were vandalized last Friday in the Skyline Circle area of Santa Barbara.

On November 29, police responded to reports of several vandalized vehicles in the neighborhood, where victims reported their car windows and side mirrors had been broken and tires slashed. Following an investigation, officers identified and arrested suspect Nolan Gregory Zemanski, 30, of Santa Barbara. Zemanski was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail for felony and misdemeanor vandalism. As of Tuesday, he remains in custody on $20,000 bail, according to court records.

Any victims associated with this incident who have not completed a police report yet are asked to contact SBPD Detective Sarkis at (805) 897-2426 or asarkis@sbpd.com.