Terry’s Holiday Happenings

Our Calendar Editor, Terry Ortega, has been in the holiday spirit since 1968, when she was part of the Girls’ Club Drill Team in the Christmas Parade. Each year, Ortega brings fabulous wonderland options back to our pages and helps us fill up on holiday cheer. This week, we’d like to tell you some of her holiday happenings!

What’s your favorite part of doing holiday listings?

When I work on the Guides, my hope is that the community feels my happiness in providing the exact information they need to discover more opportunities for joy and fun.

Anything you came across that you’re looking forward to doing this year?

A Drag Queen Christmas at The Granada Theatre on December 5, but it is the same night as our company Christmas party.

What’s your favorite part of the Local Heroes process? Have you written one before?

I love highlighting community members who have no idea they have touched the lives of so many. This year, I wrote about Gil Rosas, local piano man, who provided love through music to our community for decades.

What are some of your favorite events that happen every year? What do you look forward to attending?

My favorite season (and Guide) is Halloween, and my fave holiday is Día de los Muertos. The new, annual calenda (procession) on State Street is amazing.

What are some of your favorite things to do in Santa Barbara?

The breakwater, the S.B. Museum of Natural History, shows at the Bowl, and walks up Garcia Road to Franceschi Park.

What’s your favorite way to relax outside of work?

Traveling and going to the theater, in L.A., N.Y.C., and S.B.!