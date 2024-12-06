Renowned R&B Group Boyz II Men to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

With 15 studio albums, 60 million albums sold worldwide, four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards, it is safe to claim that legendary vocal group Boyz II Men have left an extreme mark on the R&B music industry.

Formed in 1985, Boyz II Men released Cooleyhighharmony on Motown Records in 1991. Songs from this album soared to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, quickly catapulting the group to fame. They joined MC Hammer’s “Too Legit to Quit” Tour in 1992, solidifying their ascent to renowned status within the music industry.

They subsequently released their second successful album II, in 1994 and sold more than 12 million copies in the United States, earning two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

With founding members Nathan Morris and Wanyá Morris still heading the group, along with Shawn Stockman, Boyz II Men is returning for a victory lap to perform across the United States as well as select international locations. Having left a lasting impact on the boy band scene in the 1990s, this tour only further strengthens their reputation as a renowned name in a cappella and R&B.

With a vibrant local arts scene, Boyz II Men has chosen to make a stop in Santa Ynez to perform at Chumash Casino Resort on December 21 at 8 p.m. This performance provides a unique opportunity for locals to experience Boyz II Men’s soulful ballads and powerful harmonies.

Tickets for the show are available for those 21 and older and can be purchased online at chumashcasino.com.