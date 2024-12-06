Santa Barbara Revels Proudly Presents Their 17th Annual Performance

A typical holiday season is characterized by gathering, nostalgia, and traditions. The Santa Barbara Revels offer the hallmark holiday customs through their motto: “bringing tradition to life.” The group aims to preserve traditional material, while also promoting the creation of new traditions in people’s lives.

One of nine national Revels companies stretching from coast to coast, the Santa Barbara Revels offer a unique local production. The group’s seasonal theatrical shows feature traditions from various time periods and locations depicted by authentic music, dance, and holiday rituals. “Tradition bearers” — specialists in a specific time period and place — are appropriately selected and utilized to represent the era relevant to the current show.

This year’s performance, The Ghosts of Haddon Hall, is the group’s 17th consecutive holiday season in Santa Barbara. The group returns with a fresh twist on their typical staging, making this year’s production especially spirited.

Full cast photo for ‘The Ghosts of Haddon Hall’ | Photo: David Bazemore

The production is set in 1926 and stars the Duke of Rutland as he and his family pay a final visit to his previously abandoned home, which is soon to be demolished. Upon this visit, the Duke and his family conjure the spirits of previous residents. The apparitions attempt to convince the Duke that Haddon Hall must not be dismantled. This depiction will be accompanied by 800 years of glorious English and European music, along with authentic dances, and amusing stories.

The production features local actors and singers ranging between ages 7 to 70+ directed by long-time reveler Matt Tavianini, who has himself performed in several other Revels productions. Dauri Kennedy is the Music Director and is joined by Artistic Director Susan Keller, all working in conjunction to produce the magic of the Revels on stage.

The Revelers always say, “Join us and be joyous!” The performance is far from one-sided, as each year, audience members are invited to the stage to partake in light-hearted dancing and singing. Loyal attendees will be familiar with the same touchstones from previous years, as the production remains steadfast with specific songs, poems, and customs that audience members relish and anticipate each holiday season.

Children with candles in the Santa Barbara Revels production of ‘The Ghosts of Haddon Hall’ | Photo: David Bazemore

Amid the abundance of holiday-themed performances, the Santa Barbara Revels offer a refreshing take, adding a unique spin to traditional songs and stories. Professional musicians, singers, and actors round out the exceptional cast. This polished production showcases local talent in a new light each consecutive year, perpetually entertaining and surprising audiences.

The Revels holiday performance is not one that you will forget. As former Independent Arts Editor Charles Donelan wrote about the show: “Revels creates just the kind of holiday spirit that bypasses the commercial and heads straight to the heart of the season.”

The Revels welcome the 2024 holiday season with two performances at the Lobero Theatre on December 21 at 7:30 p.m. and December 22 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Lobero Theatre Box Office, by phone at (805) 963-0761 or online at lobero.org. For more information, please visit santabarbararevels.org.