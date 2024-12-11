Santa Barbara Unified Vows to Keep All Students Safe, Above Harmful ‘National Rhetoric’ 

School walls may not shield against bias, but with the right leadership, they can protect students from harm — whether it’s sticks and stones or words that can hurt.

On December 10, the Santa Barbara Unified School District reaffirmed its commitment to keeping all students safe, particularly LGBTQ+ and undocumented students, ahead of an incoming presidential administration that is notorious for its intolerance.

York Shingle with the Santa Barbara Teachers Association and Ken Rivas with the California School Employees Association participated in the board’s reading of the resolution. | Credit: Callie Fausey

During its regular meeting, which coincidentally fell on International Human Rights Day, the school board adopted a resolution — co-authored by district admin, the Santa Barbara Teachers Association, and the California School Employees Association — to solidify support for their students, no matter their race, immigration status, class, gender, or sexual orientation.

In the resolution, the district emphasizes that it “believes in the humanity of all persons above the national rhetoric that is currently prevailing in our country and causing fear that harms our migrant families and LGBTQ+ families.”

It promises to support undocumented students and families; protect the privacy of all students and families; “keep immigration authorities off our campuses to the fullest extent provided by law”; ensure LGBTQ+ inclusion and representation in schools; and hold students accountable for harmful language and actions against “any and all protected classes, without exception.”

After it passed unanimously, boardmembers expressed their thanks for the resolution. The fact they had to reaffirm these commitments at all, noted Board President Wendy Sims-Moten, was a message in and of itself.

Boardmember Rose Muñoz recounted when ICE came to her home as a child, relating the experience to the stress and fear still felt by undocumented families today. “We’re going to stay strong and advocate for our students to keep them safe,” she said.