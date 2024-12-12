Santa Barbara Unified Adopts New Bundle of After-School Enrichment Programs

Despite some initial conflict with peeved-off parent-teacher associations (PTAs), the Santa Barbara Unified school board adopted a new bundle of after-school enrichment programs on Tuesday.

Soon before school started in August, the district made the controversial decision to cancel all PTA-run after school programs in favor of programs that were more accessible to all students.

The districts’ PTAs originally opposed the move, with many feeling robbed of their schools’ programs, and at the last minute, no less. However, the district said that these PTA programs were limited to certain schools and students who could afford them.

The board was slated to approve the contract bundle for the new, more “equitable” programs in October, but voted 3-2 to pull the item from the agenda for “further clarification” and discussion.

On Tuesday, boardmembers said that, though the process took longer than expected, they were able to gain a better understanding of the districts’ programs and how to improve them. Boardmember Rose Muñoz, for one, praised the new, $483,335 bundle for its “variety.”

These programs — including activities like chess instruction, yoga, mindfulness, and cooking classes — are free to all students at every elementary school. Through them, the district is establishing partnerships with providers around the city, expanding the “range and affordability of afterschool programs” it said.

Principals, it says, will ensure “equitable placement” and “fair access” by collaborating with the program team to “review applications comprehensively and develop balanced rosters for participation,” which has historically been limited to spots available in their After School Opportunities for Kids (A-OK) program, leading to a waitlist until additional staff are hired to expand capacity.

“We’re really looking forward to having this new range and providing some additional after-school care for our parents,” said Dr. Lynne Sheffield, assistant superintendent of educational services.

The new programs will rotate to different schools every 10 to 15 weeks throughout the academic year, and at any given time, each school will offer four different opportunities.

As for parents, the district emphasized that administrators met with representatives from PTA/PTOs on two occasions “to build stronger partnerships and actionable commitments,” including guidelines for principals to collaborate with school-connected organizations on budgets and events by June each year, and continuing biannual meetings with these parent-teacher groups to “foster collaboration and transparency.”

However, PTA-run programs will not return “to ensure equal opportunities for all schools” and compliance with district rules, according to district spokesperson Ed Zuchelli.

While the last few meetings on the topic featured frustrated parents and PTA representatives, no such public commenters were present on Tuesday. Instead, supporters of the Good News Club, a free evangelical fellowship club for elementary students, spoke out.

Sharon Jegottka, ministry coordinator for the Good News Club, who argued with Board President Wendy Sims-Moten at the last meeting over the club facing “unfair” challenges to use school facilities after hours, expressed concerns over yoga and mindfulness programs having religious ties, while her club was denied from the bundle due to its religious affiliation.

Boardmember Sunita Beall emphasized that yoga will not be practiced as a religious exercise in the schools. Westernized yoga is removed from its religious roots and is practiced as physical exercise.

“I think there needs to be an understanding of what is being taught to the students in school, and the fact that there’s lots of practices that have religious roots, but we are not practicing them as religious practices in the schools,” Beall said.

The bundle passed unanimously. Pre-registration began this December, and programs will begin in January 2025.