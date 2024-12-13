Get Festive with These Holiday Cocktail Pop-Ups in Santa Barbara

As the holiday season rolls around and Santa Barbara streets and homes are adorned with decorations and festivities, local businesses have their own unique seasonal experiences to offer in the form of delectable themed cocktails.

Festive cocktails at the Speakeasy at Plow & Angel













San Ysidro Ranch

Tucked away in the Montecito foothills, San Ysidro Ranch provides the quintessential holiday retreat for those seeking peace and luxury. The Speakeasy at Plow & Angel is offering festive cocktails in the spirit of the season, including the spiced old fashioned, SYR Eggnog, and The Grinch, a special green confection with Crème de Menthe, Crème de Cacao, and Fernet Branca Menthe. These holiday delicacies are the perfect beverages to sip and enjoy the holiday spirit. sanysidroranch.com/dining















Drink specials from Tinsel Tavern at La Paloma Café







La Paloma Café

La Paloma Café presents Tinsel Tavern for the holidays. This festive getaway serves up holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, along with a cheerful atmosphere. Special cocktails include the Clausmopolitan with vodka, Christmas for Cowboys with whiskey, Oaxacan in a Winter Wonderland with tequila, Santa’s Night Off with dark rum, and Yule Nog with Drambuie.

As for small bites, one can try Santa’s Slider and The Grinch Dip for a flavorful and immersive experience. Dessert offerings include Chocolate Hazelnut Churros or Christmas Ice Cream Scoops of Reindeer Tracks & Peppermint Stick. Tinsel Tavern is in season through Christmas Eve on Wednesdays through Sundays. lapalomasb.com











Dusk's Winter Solstice Cocktails



Dusk Bar

This State Street hot spot has a Winter Solstice seasonal cocktail pop-up to enjoy through December 29, highlighting special drink offerings. With a cozy and festive Holiday atmosphere, Dusk is the perfect location to kick back and sip on your drink of choice.

The menu includes Arroz con Leche with tequila, Solstice Spritz with vodka, and A Long Night with house-spiced orange liqueur. The bar also offers Ponche (served hot), and Farmer’s Market Fire-Cider. drifthotels.co/santabarbara/eat-drink

For more on seasonal holiday cocktail pop-ups at Pearl Social and Fink & Fork, see our story here.