UC Santa Barbara Declared ‘Overall Champion’ of California Ballot Bowl

UC Santa Barbara student voters showed up, and showed off, this year.

The university out-competed other colleges and universities in civic participation, claiming the title of “Overall Champion” in the 2024 California University and College Ballot Bowl competition.

Hosted by the California Secretary of State Students Vote Project, the Ballot Bowl only occurs during an even numbered year ahead of the General Election, promoting civic engagement among students.

In taking the cake, UCSB was the most well-rounded campus in the competition’s three categories: the largest number of students registered to vote, the largest percentage of a student body registered to vote, and the best “Civic and Voter Empowerment Action Plan.”

More than 234 California colleges and universities competed this year, churning out a total of 13 winners. UCSB was crowned the overall champion, but, “in the spirit of camaraderie,” each school is only eligible to win in one category.

There was a winner in each category from each school system, including California Community Colleges, California State Universities, UCs, and the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Santa Barbara did not come out on top in the number of students registered to vote, but they did come in third with an impressive 2,000 students, surpassed only by UC Los Angeles at 2,026 and UC Berkeley at 2,669.

“Civic engagement is a UCSB tradition, and we are so pleased to see our student’s participation recognized,” said Dr. Viviana Marsano, Assistant Dean of Civic and Community Engagement.

This is not the first time Santa Barbara has been crowned the champ, either. The school previously took first place in a national voter registration contest in 2008, winning a free Death Cab for Cutie concert, and then beat its own record in 2012.

“I am proud of each higher education system and their efforts to register students to vote,” said California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber. “I congratulate UC Santa Barbara on their well-deserved win, and I look forward to continuing our office’s work toward creating a democracy inclusive of student voices.”

Santa Barbara County’s voter registration as a whole isn’t too shabby, either. According to state voter registration statistics, as of February this year, the county had 238,661 registered voters out of 298,201 eligible individuals.