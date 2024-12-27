South Coast Hotels See Healthy Increase Near End of 2024

The final performance reports for South Coast hotels in 2024 show a healthy increase in business compared to the same time last year, with October results revealing a record-setting 10 percent revenue increase compared to 2023, while occupancy was also higher for local hotels in both October and November.

The results for October and November 2024 were compiled by hospitality data analytics company STR and were shared by Visit Santa Barbara before the holidays.

In October 2024, gross hotel revenue was up 10 percent — a new October record, according to Visit Santa Barbara — while the average rate also increased to $350 a night, up three percent compared to 2023. This bump in business was reflected in the monthly Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) projections for the region.

In October, hotels brought in $3.06 million in TOT for the City of Santa Barbara, $1.33 million for the City of Goleta, and $1.83 million for the County of Santa Barbara. November’s TOT projections were just as promising, with new November records for both the City of Santa Barbara at $2.43 million and the City of Goleta at $1.10 million.

South Coast hotels were also booking a larger portion of their rooms, with an increase in occupancy in both October and November compared to 2023. Occupancy was at 74 percent in October — a month with many festivals and events in Santa Barbara — and even during the normally slow month of November, hotels saw an increase of 5 percent from last year with occupancy at 67 percent.