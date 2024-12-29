Tessa Reeg’s 2024 in Review

It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.

As the Copy Chief for the past two years, I’m usually the one behind the scenes, getting my subtle fingerprints all over the content that graces the Independent’s physical pages, website, and social media accounts. And until an adorable little Cairn Terrier and her gingham-wearing Kansas-girl owner appear to pull back the emerald drapery — Pay no attention to that woman behind the curtain! — I intend to keep it that way.

However, I’ve branched out this year by becoming the editor of the Independent’s book-themed newsletter, All Booked. Originally started by the amazing Emily Lee, All Booked found itself needing a new captain this year with Emily’s departure, and I accepted the helm, hoping to find my sea legs quickly. I’ve had an absolute blast becoming more involved with Santa Barbara’s book community, and I can’t thank my rotating cast of guest stars enough for the stellar book recommendations they bring to the table.

With all that said and my gratuitous use of extended metaphors out of the way, here are some of my favorite cover stories that have graced the print and web pages of the Indy in the year 2024!

Fight for Freedom: The Chumash Uprising of 1824 by Ryan P. Cruz — Some fascinating local history that I definitely don’t remember learning in school. Ryan did a great job pulling together research on the Chumash revolt from 200 years ago.

Down the Rabbit Hole: Reporter Takes a Trip into the World of Ketamine Therapy by Callie Fausey — As the only legally available psychedelic drug, ketamine is becoming a hot topic. Callie’s piece about her experience with ketamine therapy is real, raw, fascinating, and so beautifully written.

And So It Begins … Misogynists Are Already Crawling Outta Their Hovels by Starshine Roshell — As usual, Starshine has a knack for eloquently putting into words exactly what feminists are thinking, as well as offering some words of inspiration as to how to deal with facing the next four years.

Chaucer’s Books Celebrates 50 Years in Santa Barbara by Ryan P. Cruz — Chaucer’s has been one of my favorite places in town since I was a tiny kid, and I was absolutely thrilled for them to celebrate their 50th anniversary!

Gillian Flynn Talks About Books, Bravery, and Bad Girls by Leslie Dinaberg — Leslie and I had a lovely afternoon at the El Encanto for this event, and I’m always fascinated to hear from the authors behind the books that catch my attention. Gillian Flynn is hilarious, fascinating, and so sweet in person.

Santa Barbara Zoo Welcomes Three Baby Humboldt Penguins by Callie Fausey — As a huge animal lover, my favorite kind of Santa Barbara breaking news involves new babies at the zoo, and how could anyone resist the fuzzy cuteness of penguin chicks?

Two Rescued Harbor Seals Released at Carpinteria Rookery by Callie Fausey — I’m always in awe of the incredible work that our local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers do, and this is a shining example: releasing two beautiful seal pups back into the wild!