Heal the Ocean Appeals Miramar Expansion to Coastal Commission

Hillary Hauser, head of Heal the Ocean, announced that she and her Santa Barbara–based nonprofit have taken their case against developer Rick Caruso’s proposed expansion of the Rosewood Miramar hotel to the Coastal Commission on appeal, alleging that the proposed units of affordable housing are slated for portions of the site most prone to flooding and debris flow.

“There are social equity issues involved,” Hauser said in a recent interview. “You’d think they could move the Gucci shops to the higher-flood-risk areas and the affordable housing to the lower-risk areas.”

In her appeal to the Coastal Commission, Hauser charged Caruso’s development team relied on erroneous projections for the rate of sea-level rise and that further mitigations are required for the project to comply with the county Local Coastal Plan.

The county supervisors saw it otherwise and unanimously approved the project this fall after many months of procedural, personal, and political melodrama and several appeals, including one filed by Heal the Ocean. The supervisors praised the most recent iteration of the project — two to three stories of 34 housing units and 12 new boutique shops — citing Caruso’s commitment to set aside 76 percent of the housing units to locals and for increasing the percentage of below-market units from 14 to 26.

The appeal poses the opportunity for further melodrama, with Caruso and Hauser — both well-known figures — assigned the role of unstoppable force and unmovable obstacle. The two have been wrangling over details of what’s become the Rosewood Miramar Beach since 2018.