Dos Pueblos Science Teacher Dies in a Fall While Hiking in Greece
The 33-Year-Old High School Teacher Was Six Months Pregnant at the Time of Her Death
The Dos Pueblos High School community began the new year with heavy hearts, following the death of science teacher Clara Thomann on December 23.
“There are no words to describe the sadness we are all feeling,” said Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard. “Ms. Thomann was so kind and such a great teacher who loved her students and loved science. Our hearts break for her family and for all of us who are feeling this loss.”
Thomann, who was six months pregnant at the time of her death, was severely injured in a fall while hiking near Plakias, Crete, in Greece. According to the Greek Reporter, Thomann slipped and fell 50 meters, or 164 feet, down a gorge from a hiking trail two days before Christmas.
It also reported that the 33-year-old teacher lost her unborn child, named Theodoro Thomann, after her fall, and suffered multiple fractures, including major injuries to her skull and chest.
Construction workers, firefighters, and additional rescue crews spent hours overnight to rescue Thomann from the difficult spot where she fell. She was then transported to the nearest hospital in Rethymno, and later to Chania General Hospital, her family said in a post on the CaringBridge website.
Despite doctors’ best efforts, the injuries Thomann sustained were “insurmountable,” and she was declared brain dead after several days in the hospital, the family wrote.
“Clara loved helping and teaching others,” the post continues. “Naturally, she is an organ donor and we are happy to report that her heart, liver, and pancreas have already been accepted for donation.”
Her family traveled to Greece to be with Thomann in her final days. “She was always there for her family and friends and would want us all to make excuses to gather, hold each other tight, and celebrate,” the family wrote.
Thomann and her unborn child were transported to Athens for cremation on Friday, January 3, her family reported. Some of her ashes will be spread by her partner, Elliott Finn, in several sites around Greece and Turkey “that he wanted to share with Clara.”
“We’ve been celebrating Clari, hiking to beaches and collecting shells, rocks, and more memories,” Finn wrote on January 2.
While the family is still figuring out their plans to honor Thomann’s life, they said they will use the CaringBridge platform to provide updates and share information about donations, ways to help, and plans for a celebration of life.
“Right now, the best way to help is to continue to keep us all in your thoughts and to use this platform to share stories about Clarita,” the family wrote. “Those stories and memories will lift all of us up — those of us who are here as well as everyone else who was touched by Clarita’s light.”
Woodard said that mental health services will be available on campus for students and families.
“We understand that this news brings pain and shock, especially to those who had the privilege of knowing Ms. Thomann, which is why we are committed to supporting our students and families,” he said. “If your student or you need emotional support, our team of counselors will be available to provide guidance and comfort.”
