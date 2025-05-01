Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Stabbing of 17-Year-Old

A teenage boy died less than an hour after sustaining fatal injuries in a stabbing near San Simeon and Turnpike Road Wednesday evening, in an incident the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is calling a homicide involving a group of young males suspected of attacking the victim and fleeing the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person “down in the roadway” at 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, and when emergency crews arrived at the scene they found the 17-year-old victim lying in the street with “serious” injuries consistent with a stabbing. The boy was transported to the hospital while K-9 units and deputies closed off the area to begin searching for “several male subjects” who had stabbed the boy and ran away from the scene, according to witnesses at the scene. At least five young males were seen running away from the area on Turnpike Road.

Sheriff’s deputies were not able to find the group suspected to be involved with the stabbing, and just 45 minutes following the initial call, the teenage victim died from his injuries at Cottage Hospital.

“At this time, there have not been any arrests in this case,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. “The Sheriff’s Office will provide further updates to the public on this case as it progresses.”

The investigation is ongoing, and Sheriff’s detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the alleged homicide to call in to (805) 681-4150, or make a report anonymously online at SBSheriff.org.