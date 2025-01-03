Foxy & Vixen

When 5 Holland Lop rabbits were turned into BUNS, this pair of girls, Foxy & Vixen, were found to be devoted to one another and are thus a bonded pair. Foxy is black with some white on her paws and Vixen is a lovely agouti. These two are young, very gentle, have good litter habits, and will be seen snuggling together in the most precious ways. Holland lops never stay long at the shelter so hurry on over if you want a chance at adopting this sweet duo!

Butterscotch

This young gentleman guinea-pig may look like he has severe bed-head, but he actually takes great pride in his distinctive do! He was rescued from a very neglectful sand lonely situation and is steadily learning that humans have very comfortable laps and arms, and that they also love to share many good things to eat! Will you be the human that shows Butterscotch how good and full of love life can be?

Come find these 3 sweeties, and plenty others, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Appaloosa

Wild horses couldn’t drag Appaloosa away from you! This darling one-year-old Pointer mix loves her people! Appaloosa is a very sweet and confident girl who enjoys meeting new people, learning new tricks (she already knows to sit, shake, and down!), and being active. She loves being outdoors and would be thrilled to find a family who also enjoys doing things like going for beach walks, hiking, and camping.

Want to make Appaloosa part of your family? Come meet her at our Santa Barbara campus! We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.