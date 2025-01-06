Milkboy Chocolate Flavors Satisfy Cravings for the New and the Old Favorites

Assorted MilkBoy chocolates | Photo: Courtesy

I’m a firm believer that there’s always room left for chocolate, so when the Swiss chocolate maker Milkboy offered me samples of their new white chocolate with bourbon vanilla and raspberries, I wasn’t about to say no. I know that some connoisseurs don’t consider white chocolate to be “real chocolate” (for the record, white chocolate is generally made from the same cocoa beans as other chocolate but it bypasses several of the production steps), but I’m a fan of it and was also a fan of this bar, made from 100 percent all-natural Madagascan vanilla and all natural cocoa butter. Though I would have liked the bourbon flavor to be a little more prominent, the fruity combination with the white chocolate was quite decadently delicious.

I tried the White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla without the fruit add-ins (another bar that’s been around for a while) and liked that one as well.

Alpine Milk with refreshing Lemon and Ginger | Photo: Courtesy

They also sent several other samples of their products, all of which are produced in Switzerland from milk sourced from the Swiss Alpine region and available locally at stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts, with a suggested retail price of $4.99. The Alpine Milk flavor had great mouthfeel and was even better when combined with Roasted Almonds for a nice chopped texture. There was also an Alpine Milk with Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt that was very tasty, an Extra Dark 85% Cocoa, Finest 72% Dark Chocolate with Crispy Mint, and my surprise favorite of the bunch: Alpine Milk Chocolate with refreshing Lemon & Ginger. The ginger is candied and in small pieces, which I liked, and the lemon is from an essential oil which makes the ginger a more prominent flavor. Not everybody likes ginger, but I do, and I liked this one quite a bit.

For relatively inexpensive and easy-to-find chocolates — they’re also gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, and certified kosher, and use only Rainforest Alliance–certified cocoa in the products, and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper for the packaging — the Milkboy selections are quite good. See milkboy.com for more information.