Credit: Gavin Palmer

It’s the first Sunday of open houses for 2025, and here’s my first tip! I’ve only seen this one in photos so far, but it’s on my list: 1235 Mission Ridge Road is a four-bedroom, four-bath home on the Riviera that combines a contemporary design with lots of natural materials: wood ceilings and cabinets, a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace wall in one of the sitting rooms, and tons of indoor-outdoor space with multiple decks and patios promising incredible views. Listed by Terri Dimond for $3,850,000; I’ll be visiting the open house today from 1-4 so I can see those views. Bonus: It’s on the way to several of my favorite hiking trails. Open house + hike = best start to the new year!

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Did you find yourself with visitors over the holidays? Or perhaps you were visiting friends or family with various pets and creatures in their homes? I had a great trip to Chicago over Christmas week, with quality time with both of my sons and my daughter-in-law AND their two feline “housemates” Howard and Banjo, above, who were included in all of the merriment. It was fun hanging with cats instead of a dog for a change — don’t tell Scout! — but two cats in the house felt like plenty. With that in mind, I’m not sure that this place would be for me:

Credit: Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post

Purradise Springs is a glamping resort in Florida where 130 rescue cats rule the roost. Run by a couple who admit that the cats are their first priority, human guests coming second, the outfit is much more a cat rescue than a resort-style getaway. In fact, on their airbnb profile, they describe their intended guests thusly: “Cat fanciers over the age of 18 are welcome; dogs, obviously, are not,” and they further specify that people with allergies and “anyone who can’t stomach cat pee” should look elsewhere. They offer three deluxe camping tents with real beds — “purrts” if you will — and lots of kitties to keep everyone entertained.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I’ll keep things short on this short week, and leave you with Scout squinting into the first sunset of 2025. The future is bright. Happy New Year!