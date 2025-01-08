This week, we’d like to introduce you to one of the writers in this week’s issue: our intern, Madeline Slogoff! From the arts, to community, to business and fashion, Slogoff has done a little bit of everything here at the Indy.

When did you start your internship at the Independent? Do you also go to school here in Santa Barbara? I started my internship at the Independent back in October, and it has been one of the most defining experiences in terms of my career goals and development as a person. I am currently a sophomore at UC Santa Barbara studying sociology and philosophy.

What was it like to talk with the Lucinda Lane band and what was your favorite part of covering this new album? As a music lover myself, it was insightful and interesting to hear from an artist about the nuances of the music-making process. I especially enjoyed the prospect of my conversation with the Lucinda Lane band because it is an honor to create a platform for local musicians and artists. It’s my way of giving back to the Santa Barbara community that has given me so much!

Credit: Courtesy

What are some of your favorite stories you’ve done? Do you write anywhere else? My favorite story that I’ve written was the piece about a local clothing brand, Club House Rags. I sat down with two retired brothers who brought their father’s dream to life by selling his authentic vintage sketch art and using unique golf apparel as a living canvas. I enjoy having conversations with those from all walks of life to inform my experiences as both a person and a writer. I also write for Word Magazine at UCSB, check out my article in the winter issue which will be rolling out in the next several weeks!

Where are you from originally? What brought you to Santa Barbara? I’m a proud New Yorker! Although I’m an east coaster at heart, there is something so magical about Santa Barbara that drew me here for college and it has been the best decision of my life thus far.

Are you hoping to take up a career in journalism? What niche do you want to write in? I am hoping to take up a career in journalism, specifically writing in the field of arts and entertainment. When I’m away from the keyboard, I spend a majority of my time thrifting, listening to music, and watching movies, and these personal interests have prompted my inclination towards these niches of writing.

What do you like to do for fun in town? Any places you’re a regular at? As an avid second-hand shopper, I love Urban Flea Market and The Vintage Fox! My food favorites are Montesano Market & Deli, Kin Bakeshop, Bettina, and Oku.