Community Rallies to Support Metro Entertainment After Burglars Steal $10,000 Worth of Product

Santa Barbara community members have reached out to help support Metro Entertainment after burglars stole more than $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards last week from the store’s collectable card-game showcase.

The store’s owner, Bob Ficarra said that around 4 a.m. on January 2, burglars got through the store’s deadbolt, breaking in.

“It was definitely a targeted theft,” Ficarra said. “They went straight to what they wanted to steal, gathered it up, and went straight out the door as the alarm was going off.

The Santa Barbara Police said that they received notice from the store’s security system at 4:22 AM, and arrived on scene about seven minutes later. They are currently investigating, and have looked at footage from cameras from surrounding businesses.

Ficarra said that while he’s hopeful the thieves are caught, he has little hope any product will be returned. Further, he said that while the store has insurance, it is unlikely to recoup costs from the break-in due to the store’s deductible. Costs to the store include not only the stolen products but the necessary (and immediate repairs) to the door to secure the store.

In the wake of the theft, Ficarra said the community has come to support Metro Entertainment.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been really heartwarming,” he said. “From people just coming in and saying ‘sorry’, [to] kids [who] are making us homemade cards.”

Ficarra said that people have come to shop at Metro Entertainment because they heard about the theft, and regular customers are adding a little more to the normal purchases. People have even brought the Metro Entertainment team food and drinks, he said.

Additionally, Ficarra said that customers have asked about supporting the store through a GoFundMe page. Ficarra put up a page on Monday night to help recoup part of the losses, with a goal set at $4,500.

“An unfortunate incident and a big monetary loss, but just to feel the support from the community has been fantastic,” Ficarra said.