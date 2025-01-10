Santa Barbara School to Host Free Camp for Children Affected by Los Angeles Fires

As devastating fires burn through Los Angeles, Santa Barbara is offering a respite for the youngest of those affected by the blazes.

A free pop-up day camp for evacuated children ages 6-16 at Cold Spring Elementary School is being extended to Monday and Tuesday, January 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It aims to support families affected by the fires and provide a safe, healing environment for children in a “normalized, fun and structured setting,” according to the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, one of the camp’s organizers.

The camp was originally only being held on Friday, but organizers decided to continue the camp to next week. Activities include art, music, sports, drama, and general fun. For support, trauma-informed counselors will be available throughout the day.

Cold Spring School partnered with multiple community organizations and the national nonprofit Project:Camp, which provides pop-up camps and care for children and families affected by disaster. Previous camps have been held in places such as Florida after Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Lahaina in the wake of the 2023 wildfire on Maui.

“We know that the days immediately following an evacuation or a disaster are highly uncertain, stressful, and anxious days,” reads Project:Camp’s website. “We help parents find normalcy for their family by providing day camps for their kids that are fun, immersive, and safe. While kids have a blast at camp, parents have the time and space to get back on their feet.”

The camp will be held on Monday, January 13, and Tuesday, January 14, at Cold Spring Elementary School, 2243 Sycamore Canyon Road, Santa Barbara. Families can RSVP by calling (805) 969-2678.

For 24/7 mental health support, the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Access Line is available at (888) 868-1649.