It’s not too often we’re able to show what it takes to get all of our stories ready for our website and print issue. This week, our Copy Editor Nathan Vived gives us a sneak peek into the work it takes to get all our content out to you, our readers.

You’ve recently been doing more work with our web team. What’s different with this role, and how do the two blend together?

Back when I was just on print, the most I did with the site was edit pages that were already built. Now, I build them myself, in addition to the newsletters. It can be a lot to juggle, and sometimes I trip myself up when switching between the different mindsets required by print and web. I wouldn’t have it any other way!

Tell us about the play you were part of during the holidays! Are you planning to do more in the future?

From early November to late December, I was performing in a new adaptation of Little Women, one more focused on the Christmas spirit. It was an amazing experience, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity. The last time I was on stage in any capacity was senior year of high school, back in 2017, so it’s been a bit. Thankfully, I seem to have caught the acting bug again, and am hoping/planning to act in future shows!

What’s something you do here at work that surprises people? What’s your favorite part of the job?

I think one thing that surprises people about what I do is that I don’t have a specific beat or topic. I think people are used to reporters on TV or in movies who only really write about one or two topics, and while the Independent has that too, they conflate “editor” with “reporter.” It’s kinda fun to see their faces when I say that practically every story that goes in print and online crosses my desk at some point! And I think that’s my favorite part of my job, too. Even when there’s a story that doesn’t connect to me personally or is about a topic I struggle to invest in, I am fascinated by just how much is going on in a seemingly sleepy town like Santa Barbara!

What are you most looking forward to this year? Any New Year’s resolutions?

There’s a play coming to Fresno (where I live) that runs later in the year: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, which sounds like an incredibly fun experience and one I’m planning on auditioning for. As for earlier in 2025, I’m hoping to either finish or get a decent way into the novel I’m writing! We’ll have to see how that one turns out.

Outside of doing plays, what are some hobbies you take up outside of work?

I am an avid reader, writer, and gamer! I lean mostly toward fantasy (if you’ve read my All Booked entries, you’ll know), and am currently doing a Dark Urge playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 while I wait for Monster Hunter Wilds to come out at the end of February. Beyond that, I have my own little fantasy world that I’m currently developing and playing god in.

What are you looking forward to doing the next time you’re in Santa Barbara?

I’ll actually be in town by the time this article is out in print! It’ll only be a short stay (hotel prices are no joke), but I am most looking forward to the ocean and La Super-Rica Taqueria for lunch. (Which reminds me to get some cash!)