Smokey

Everyone’s favorite 5-year-old man, Smokey is a chill, lumbering domestic shorthair male. His ideal adopter would have no other cats in home, because Smokey prefers to have you all for himself! He values his alone time, but he also enjoys being in the company of humans, and if you let him smell you first he’s sure to permit some pets. Give him a treat and he might even say thank you! Smokey also loves the great outdoors, so access to an outside catio would ideal for our brave boy.

It’s important to note that Smokey is FIV-positive (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). While not the grim news it once was believed to be, it means he is more susceptible to illnesses such as respiratory infections or skin problems. With proper attention and a loving adopter, Smokey can continue leading a happy life and bring you love for years to come!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Meet Lord Charles the Corgi!

Lord Charles is a regal 9-year-old tan and white Corgi who is ready to leave his rough past behind and start the new year on a high note. Despite the challenges he’s faced, Lord Charles is the sweetest boy, brimming with love and affection for his favorite humans. He adores cuddles, ear scratches, and being the center of attention.

While Lord Charles is not dog-friendly, he would thrive in a home where he is the only canine, soaking up all the love for himself. His favorite things include stuffed toys and enrichment treats that keep his mind sharp and nubbins wiggling!

Lord Charles is eager to find a forever home where he can finally enjoy the pampered life he so rightly deserves.

Could you be the one to make his 2025 as special as he is?

To meet Lord Charles or learn more, visit SYVHumane.org.

Let’s make this sweet boy’s dreams come true!

May





Despite her petite stature, this little dynamo is the epitome of greatness. Among her littermates, she may be the tiniest, but her heart is the largest of them all. With her playful spirit and infectious energy, she is simply impossible to resist. May is potty and leash trained, she gets along with dogs and likely kids too. Her adult weight should be about 25 pounds and she is a little over a year old. May can be adopted through Spark animal rescue.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118