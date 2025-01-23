Santa Barbara Shows L.A. Some Love with a Star-Studded Benefit Concert at SOhO on February 13

The new Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation — with a mission to assist the community, our firefighters, and their families in times of crisis or need — has quickly sprung into action, partnering with FestForums (the annual conference that takes place in Santa Barbara for power players in the festival space) to put together a musical benefit show to assist those in need from the recent fires in the Los Angeles area.

Taking place at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Thursday, February 13, the all-star roster of performers includes Alan Parsons (famed record producer and performer with the Alan Parsons Project and others), Aishlin Harrison (singer and visual artist), Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads, Modern Lovers), and rock singer Sophie B. Hawkins. “We put this together very quickly,” said FestForums Founder Laurie Kirby. “We’ll have more artist announcements coming soon.”

Benefit Concert poster | Photo: Courtesy

The charity fundraising concert aims to assist Californians who have been displaced by the devastating fires that have ravaged the region these past weeks and highlights the strength and solidarity of Santa Barbara during this challenging time. Proceeds will go directly to providing relief and resources to those who have lost their homes and belongings in these tragic events.

“After feeling so helpless from these tragic fires, I am delighted that in some small way the Santa Barbara community can assist those who have lost everything in these terrible fires,” said Kirby.

The benefit concert takes place on Thursday, February 13, at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club (1221 State St., Ste. 205) beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are just $40 general admission, with all proceeds going to the South Coast Firefighter Foundation to support the L.A. wildfire assistance efforts. To purchase tickets, see bit.ly/4h40Ffj.

In addition to the SOhO event, Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation is collecting essentials for people in need affected by the Los Angeles Area wildfires, with donation boxes at Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Stations: 2375 Lillie Ave., Summerland; 911 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria. For more information, see SBSouthCoastFF.com.