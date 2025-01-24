Meet Abigail, she’s about a year old, Lab/Pitty mix, 43 lbs. and very social with people and dogs. Since she’s been in a foster home we’ve found out a lot about her. She is social with everyone, crate trained, potty trained, walks well on leash, and loves to play fetch or a game of tug. She has a lot of energy, so needs an owner that can provide structure in her daily life including adequate exercise, play, and training. She is good with older kids (because of her energy level she’s probably too much for little kids). If Abagail sounds like the dog for you, please call or email to set up a meet with her – sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com or 805-681-5285.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Abagail and other dogs for adoption.