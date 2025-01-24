Celtic Tenor Heads Back to Church

Celtic musical matters, brogue touches, and other musical factors will land in the embracing acoustics and ambience of Trinity Episcopal Church on Monday, February 3, with the return of famed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill. Best known for his role as the principal singer for the Celtic Thunder group and stage show, Cahill has moved on to pursue other areas of his broad musical interests. Cahill will be returning to the venue he has performed in a handful of times before, in his first appearance here since pre-COVID era.

Accompanied by pianist Seamus Brett, also a conductor, producer, and arranger with a busy European schedule, Cahill will touch on the many ends of his personal musical spectrum. In addition to Irish song, Cahill flexes his bold but nuanced voice in the realms of opera, Broadway, and pop, not to mention sacred music suitable for the occasion and venue. In that vein, he performed with the Tabernacle Choir at Carnegie Hall, and is headed back to Carnegie Hall soon.

In a recent interview, Cahill sang the praises of our town and the Trinity sanctuary. “Santa Barbara has become a very special place to me,” he says, “not least because my California family are there, and every time we go back, it’s a wonderful chance to spend time with them. We have had so many wonderful evenings singing at Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Santa Barbara audience are always so appreciative of our music.

“I love the intimate recital setting, as it allows real personal storytelling — which is the focal point of so much of the repertoire I perform. Real human stories are something I am always enamored by — from the Irish who traveled to the U.S. to the people who made incredible contributions along the way — and, not least, some heavenly sacred music in a setting like Trinity Episcopal is always a real unique experience.”

Cahill, 34, was born in Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland, and his Irish musical lineage led him to top the Billboard charts in 2017 with his debut album, Ireland. Asked about his influences, he says, “My parents, first and foremost; they gave me the gift of music. My dad was my piano teacher, and my mom was the first person I ever heard singing, so they inspired me a lot.”

Moving in and out of varied genres comes naturally to Cahill. “My training lends itself to perform all these styles. I’ve learned to be flexible over my 14 years touring. If there’s something meaningful to be told in a song, I don’t worry about the genre. I just try to deliver it with honesty and integrity.”

Diversity of style aside, Cahill always circles back to his home turf, in heart and focus. Of the legacy of Irish music and literature, he says, “I think the Irish have always been great storytellers, but so much of the Irish experience is relatable to people of all backgrounds — especially in America, given that so many people’s ancestors made that difficult journey across oceans to pursue a better life. We can all relate to their bravery and the adversity they showed.”

Expect a Celtic-tinged sampler at Trinity.

Emmet Cahill performs at Trinity Episcopal Church (1500 State St.) on Monday, February 3, 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, see bit.ly/3Cyp2m2.