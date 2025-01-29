Historic Santa Barbara Neighborhood Pulls Proposal for Federal Designation

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

The 500 block of East Sola Street (above) is part of the Bungalow Haven neighborhood in Santa Barbara’s Lower Riviera District. | Credit: City of Santa Barbara

The founding members of the Bungalow Haven Neighborhood Association pulled a proposal to put their neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places last week after receiving pushback from fellow neighbors.

“We were shocked and surprised at the sudden and vehement opposition to the largely ceremonial national recognition of our neighborhood’s historic value, as well as the antipathy and misinformation circulated by a group of neighbors unfamiliar with our long history,” wrote the Bungalow Haven Neighborhood Association’s five founding members in a press release.

The neighborhood is located in Santa Barbara’s Lower Riviera District. Roughly, city documents define East Micheltorena and De la Vista streets as Bungalow Haven’s north boundary, Victoria Street its south, Colina Lane its east, and Olive Street its west. The neighborhood has 150 homes, primarily in the craftsman and Spanish revival styles; 119 are considered historic, according to a survey completed by city-contracted consultants Post/Hazeltine and Associates in 2011. The neighborhood developed from 1883 to 1933 when people bought “kit” homes or homes from plan books — pre-designed homes that customers could select from a catalog and have parts shipped to them.

Designation to the National Register of Historic Places provides official recognition of a place’s historic significance. The designation would allow some residents to earn tax credits, helping reduce property taxes, or the cost of conducting work on their homes. Unlike local historic designations, a designation to the nation register is accepted unless 51 percent of homeowners object.

The area is currently a historic design district — a local designation that provides guidelines for development within the district. According to the city’s planning department, the designation does not create additional restrictions.

Neighbors opposing the current designation said many homeowners had not been informed, with official notice coming from the state about the decision on November 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Homeowners then had 60 days to object, with written objection needed by January 27 to stop the designation.

“This should be a matter of public discussion,” Steve Sereboff, a Bungalow Haven resident, told the Independent ahead of the association’s decision.

Another neighbor created a website with more information on the designation. The website included a list of concerns.

Dee Duncan and Steve Dowty, two of the neighborhood association founders, said that the process to designate the city as a historic district was first discussed in 2013. They said that they had multiple meetings over the 10-year period, and notified people by delivering fliers to each house. They said that until last fall, they had not heard any concerns or voiced opposition.

Sereboff said that these fliers did not always reach homeowners. Several properties in the neighborhood are rental properties.

In addition to a lack of public notice, some neighbors also expressed concern of the possible increased cost of or loss of home insurance.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, some private companies may be less willing to insure historic homes. In a webinar hosted by the National Trust, panelist Kevin Sullivan, the vice president and client executive for National Trust Insurance Services, said that “billion-dollar weather events,” such as storms and fires, have contributed to the growing challenges surrounding home insurance.

Ahead of the decision to pull the application, a group of neighbors organized to collect written letters opposing the designation. Sereboff, who helped collect letters, said they had received around 80 letters in opposition.

In their press release, Bungalow Haven’s members stated they regret the opportunity to gain national recognition, as well as what they called a “loss of civility” characteristic of the neighborhood, but plan to continue the association’s general mission, which includes preserving the neighborhood’s character.