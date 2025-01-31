Crush

This chill 3-year-old Husky is hanging out at Santa Barbara Humane Society’s Santa Maria Campus, just waiting to find an awesome family to share adventures, laughter, and love. Most days, he’s relaxed and easygoing, but when it is time to burn some energy, he’s ready to go! Whether it’s a beach run, a hike, or some fun backyard zoomies, he’s always up for it. He loves the great outdoors, but even more than that, he loves spending time with his favorite people.

He’s quite the talker, with a playful howl and a friendly bark that’s sure to bring a smile. He’ll fill your days with fun, adventure, and plenty of cuddle time. If you’re ready to add a fun-loving companion to your life, stop by the Santa Maria Campus and Crush will be there, wagging his tail and waiting to meet you!

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Onyx

This beautiful lady bun is as glossy and sleek as her namesake gemstone. She also has lovely, expressive brown eyes. She has a quiet, gentle personality, is easy to handle and very much enjoys a long petting session. Onyx also has impeccable litter habits, so if you’re the fortunate person who adopts her she will grace your home with good manners, elegant looks and her loving nature.

Credit: Courtesy

Autumn

This sweet-tempered lady guinea pig has the color of autumn leaves in her coat, or maybe pumpkin, and also some snowy winter white. She is an abyssinian breed with fun, swirly fur and is available to have a playdate with some other female guinea pig who is looking for a gentle companion. Autumn will certainly be adopted soon so make sure you are the lucky one who comes for her first!

Credit: Courtesy

You can meet these two sweet furries, and plenty of others, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sunfrom 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go towww.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.