Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Gets a New Glow

Walking into Candle Bar 111, the sweet new shop across from Topa Topa in the Funk Zone, feels like walking into your best friend’s perfectly decorated apartment. With pink and yellow bouquets dotting the communal table; beautiful open shelving that houses cards, scents, and various vessels; and owner Lindsay Gould’s warm, welcoming smile, it’s a place where you can really make yourself at home.

“I love sharing my creativity,” said Gould, who got into candle- and soap-making during the pandemic. It’s this spirit of shared creation that lights the match that sets the whole Candle Bar experience aglow.

Customers choose their own vessels and scents for their candles | Photo: Nicole Cline

In addition to purchasing any of their lovely candles, cards, soaps, and other merchandise, visitors can sign up for a candle-pouring experience online. A variety of time slots are offered throughout the day. Upon arrival, you take a look at the fragrance wall where up to two of the many delightful fragrances, such as the bright, garden-forward Tomato Leaf and the warm, romantic Golden Amber, can be selected to blend.

I was drawn to the invigorating Grapefruit Spritz and decided to just go all the way with that signature scent for my custom candle. Gould leaves plenty of time for customers to chat with each other while sharing sniffs and welcomes people to expand their horizons with the scents they choose.

“I love seeing people create mixes that are super unique to blend,” Gould said. There are suggested pairings listed on each bottle to help stir up ideas, and no matter what fragrance you choose, you can be sure that they are all paraben- and phthalate-free.

“They’re all high-quality fragrance oils,” Gould said. With her many years researching and experimenting with creating candles for gift0giving, one can trust her expertise. She even created her own line of candles and soaps called Golden Arrow Goods, which she has been selling at pop-ups all over town.

“I quit my corporate job in 2022 to pursue my business full-time, gaining more wholesale clients, custom orders, and I even started a monthly pop-up market of my own to grow my business and help other local businesses grow as well,” Gould said.

Her success creating the Monthly Mosaic Makers Market/Curated Collective spurred her to continue on the handmade goods path and open Candle Bar 111.

Brewed coffee is one of the scents available at Candlebar 111 | Photo: Nicole Cline

“Scent is so powerful and unique to each individual; it can transport us to another time or place and evoke deep emotions,” Gould said. “With my background in event management, I’ve always loved creating meaningful experiences, and this space allows me to do that through candle-making. Whether it’s the smell of the holidays or the comfort of home, I love how a candle can capture those moments.”

After we chose our scents for ourselves or for the perfect gift, we stirred them up with the wax and poured them into our chosen vessels. The collection of sparkly, matte, or clear multicolored candle-holders was almost as intoxicating as the scent selection.

“It’s not just about making a candle; it’s about taking time to try something different, whether that’s with friends, family, or even just yourself,” Gould said.

Gould’s own candle-making journey has been self-directed but also supported by the people in her life, such as her parents, who have encouraged her to pursue her goals, helped in the shop, or even worked her booths over the holidays while she was getting Candle Bar 111 open. The gorgeous wooden shelves were created by her dad, who is at the shop at least three days a week. She’s also been uplifted by the local community, such as Handlebar Coffee owners Aaron Olson and Kim Anderson, who gave her early opportunities to pop-up at their shop.

Pouring the wax at Candlebar 111 | Photo: Nicole Cline

“I’m incredibly grateful to the family at Eastern Real Estate,” Gould said. “Their commitment to bringing local small businesses back to the Funk Zone has provided me with the space to open and grow Candle Bar 111.”

Waiting the hour and a half for our candles to solidify was the perfect opportunity to shop, sip, and explore those small businesses that make the Funk Zone such a special place.

“I hope people leave feeling proud of what they’ve created and enjoy the process as much as the result,” Gould said.

When I went to pick up mine and my friend’s candles, I was excited to have this lovely rose gold Grapefruit Spritz accessory in my home, but even more, I was pleased that each time I lit it, I could remember our fun afternoon trying something new and reveling in the experience with others.

“My aim is for Candle Bar 111 to be a space where people can relax, get creative, and leave with something they’re genuinely happy with,” Gould said. Mission accomplished.

Candle Bar 111, 111 Santa Barbara St., Ste. D; candlebar111.com