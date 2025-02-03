Bonnie “Prince” Billy Brings His Uplifting Sounds to Ojai

“Rise up and remember your golden instruction/The end of the world isn’t going away,” Will Oldham, the folk musician who performs under the name Bonnie “Prince” Billy, sings on his 2023 track “Like it Or Not.”

That’s good advice in our shifting political landscape. And if there’s anything to lift us up during times of worldly chaos, it’s live music. And despite the seemingly dark tone of Oldham’s “instruction,” his music is in fact an uplifting invitation to dance, to connect, and to find camaraderie in the face of our inarguable mortality.

For more than 30 years, the Louisville-based Oldham has been a sturdy presence in the heart of American music. His most recent album The Purple Bird was recorded in Nashville by acclaimed producer David Ferguson, who has worked with Johnny Cash, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson, to name a few. “Ferg,” as he’s known, gathered together a band of seasoned pros to back Oldham’s resonant and seasoned voice, creating my favorite of his albums yet, and his most country creation to date.

Although Oldham travelled to Tennessee to record, there’s a feeling of grounded homey-ness to the album. It feels like a warm bowl of mom’s soup on a cold day. You may not know you want it, but it’s exactly what’s needed. Oldham is unafraid to bring up hard truths, but he bathes them in this soup-y comfort and nourishing hope. For example, in the ballad-esque track, “London May,” Oldham sings, “After a horrific night comes a bright day, you might want to stay.” Oldham’s husky yet strong voice gently welcomes you back. The feeling is akin to waking up after a nightmare experience and finding the simple reassurance of placing one foot in front of the other.

The Celtic-infused “Downstream” warns of ecological destruction with lines like, “The water is changing, the well’s going dry.” However, with the sweet flute flourishes and smooth as butter duet with John Anderson, it feels more “call to action” than “doom and gloom.”

Perhaps the song that’s most emblematic of the optimistic nature of this album is his ode to grassroots life, “Our Home.” Songwriter and excellent mandolin player Tim O’Brien joins Oldham and his crew for this rousing anthem complete with handclaps, repeated group refrains, and all. Lines like, “Harvest the honey and string up the beans/That’s how we make it our home/Do it by hand and screw the machines/That’s how we make it our home/Pull down the fences and pull up a chair…” speak to the need to take care of each other in whatever capacities are in our power. It’s an invitation that feels more pressing than ever.

What better place and space to revel in these songs celebrating community than at Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s live show at the Ojai Women’s Center on Wednesday, February 12. “Ferg” himself will be playing with the “Prince,” and in keeping with the DIY theme, local sourdough bread, natural wine, and pizza artisans, Pinyon Ojai will be slinging fresh snacks and beverages to further nourish our bellies and souls.

It’s Valentine’s Week and a little extra TLC in the form of savory sounds, bites, and collectivity feels like just what these times prescribe. As Oldham sings in the bolstering opening track, “Turned to Dust (Rolling On),” “If we rely on love to lift us higher, things will be alright for you and me.”

For more information about the show and tickets, see folkyeah.com/bonnie-prince-billy-ojai-212.