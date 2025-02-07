Pepper

Pepper is a one-year-old female German Shepherd-Labrador mix that is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Weighing approximately 68 lbs., Pepper is a large, friendly, outgoing dog with a heart of gold. The staff describes Pepper as a dog who loves to meet new people and gets along with anyone, young or old—making her the perfect addition to any family. Pepper’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Spenser

Meet Spenser – The Sweetheart Pup Looking for Love! Spenser is an almost 3-year-old red and white Pit Bull Terrier who quite literally wears his heart on his nose! With an adorable heart-shaped marking and a Valentine’s Day birthday, it’s only fitting that this lovable boy is looking for a special person to give his heart to.

Spenser is a cuddle bug who adores snuggling up with his favorite humans. He also loves to play with his toys and is incredibly treat-motivated, making him eager to learn new tricks and skills! However, he needs someone patient and understanding to help build his confidence and show him the world isn’t so scary.

If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate companion, Spenser might just be the perfect match for you! Let’s find this sweet boy the loving home he deserves.

Interested in meeting Spenser? Visit us at SYVHumane.org or send us a message for more details!