SBIFF Festival Forecast for Saturday, February 8
Here’s the Latest Update on What’s Going on at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
AppleBox Free Family Film
INSIDE OUT 2
FREE ADMISSION
10am
Marjorie Luke
721 E Cota Street
Writers Panel
11am
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
AppleBox Free Family Film
FLOW
FREE ADMISSION
2pm
Marjorie Luke
721 E Cota Street
WICKED
followed by a Q&A with Costume Designer Paul Tazewell
FREE ADMISSION
2pm
|Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
Variety Artisans Award
8pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Saturday, February 8th:
WHEN WE WERE SISTERS – 8.20am @ Film Center 2 with Actor Carlos Leal
THE WOLVES ALWAYS COME AT NIGHT – 8.40am @ Film Center 3 with Producer Rita Walsh
THE SONG CYCLE – 9.20am @ Film Center 5 with Director/Producer/Subject Nick Kelly
NARRATIVE 3 – MYSTERY PERVADES – 9am @ Riviera with Sadac Dro Idga / Where Time Stood Still – Director Nino Benashvili. Azi – Director Montana Mann. Twain – Director Pip & Producer Benjamin Smith
COUP 53 – 11.20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Taghi Amirani, Co-writer/Editor Walter Murch, Producer Paul Zaentz
ANIMATION SHORTS – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Shadows – Director Rand Beiruty
SPIDER & JESSIE – 12noon @ Riviera with Director Dan Kay, Actor Jojo Regina, Actor Jessie Williams, Actor Malia Baker, Actor Fernanda Andrade, Actor Forrest Goodluck, Producer Tony Stopperan, Producer Jeff Hoffman
HOME COURT – 2pm @ Film Center 1 with Director/Producer Erica Tanamachi, Producer Jenn Lee Smith, Producer Brandon Soun
LILY – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Rachel Feldman, Production Designer Toby Corbett, Costume Designer Kiersten Hargroder
THE KNIFE – 2.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Nnamdi Asomugha & Actor Melissa Leo
FOLLOWING HARRY – 3pm @ Film Center 4 with Director Susanne Rostock, GRAMMY-Nominated Artist/Activist Aja Monet
HER NAME WAS MOVIOLA – 3.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer and subject Walter Murch
COMEDY SHORTS – 3pm @ Riviera with Terminally Ill – Director/Writer Chris Cole. Is Now A Good Time – Director/Writer Jim Cummings, Producer Thomas Cross. Bug Diner – Director/Writer Phoebe Jane Hart. Hold Up Director/Writer Ori Guendelman
WICKED – 2pm @ Arlington with Costume designer Paul Tazewell
THE VILLAGE KEEPER – 5pm @ Film Center 1 with Director/Writer Karen Chapman & Producer Enrique Baniqued
ENCHANTED MATTER: THE ART OF ROBERT POWELL – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Tom Piozet & Producer Geoffrey Rockwell
WALK WITH ME – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Heidi Levitt & Subject Charlie Hess
NARRATIVE SHORTS 2 – DICEY SITUATIONS – 6pm @ Film Center 4 with with Balloon – Director Law Chen. Ragamuffin – Writer/Director Kaitlyn Mikayla, Producer Hannah Alline, Producer Amber Neukum, Producer Sailor Larocque, Producer Christina Jundt, Actor Robert Hadlock, Actor Bailey Sloan, Cinematographer Jared Bedrejo, Editor Bia Jurema. George – Co-Director Aaron Craig, Actor Adrian Martinez, Actor Angela Sarafyan, Executive Producer Chris Wiegand, Writer Kelly Crawford, Writer Keith Crawford, Costume Designer Brynn Watkins
AN ARRANGEMENT – 6.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Director Noree Victoria, Writer Helen Shang, Actor/Producer/Co-story Writer Bel Delia, Actor Matt Dellapina, Actor Jessica Damouni, Producer Annalea Fiachi, Cinematographer Lorenzo Gonzalez
O HORIZON – 6pm @ Riviera with Writer/Director Madeleine Rotzler, Executive Producer Mark Gill, Actor Maria Bakalova, Actor David Strathairn, Cinematographer Wolfgang Held
MOTHERS OF CHIBOK – 8pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Joel “Kachi” Benson
SHOOK – 8.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Co-Writer/Director Amar Wala, Producer Karen Harnisch, Actor Bernard White
MEN OF WAR – 9pm @ Riviera with Co-director Jen Gatien & Assistant Editor David Foley
