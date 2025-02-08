SBIFF Festival Forecast for Saturday, February 8

WALK WITH ME – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Heidi Levitt & Subject Charlie Hess

ENCHANTED MATTER: THE ART OF ROBERT POWELL – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Tom Piozet & Producer Geoffrey Rockwell

COMEDY SHORTS – 3pm @ Riviera with Terminally Ill – Director/Writer Chris Cole. Is Now A Good Time – Director/Writer Jim Cummings, Producer Thomas Cross. Bug Diner – Director/Writer Phoebe Jane Hart. Hold Up Director/Writer Ori Guendelman

HER NAME WAS MOVIOLA – 3.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Writer and subject Walter Murch

WHEN WE WERE SISTERS – 8.20am @ Film Center 2 with Actor Carlos Leal THE WOLVES ALWAYS COME AT NIGHT – 8.40am @ Film Center 3 with Producer Rita Walsh THE SONG CYCLE – 9.20am @ Film Center 5 with Director/Producer/Subject Nick Kelly NARRATIVE 3 – MYSTERY PERVADES – 9am @ Riviera with Sadac Dro Idga / Where Time Stood Still – Director Nino Benashvili. Azi – Director Montana Mann. Twain – Director Pip & Producer Benjamin Smith COUP 53 – 11.20am @ Film Center 2 with Director Taghi Amirani, Co-writer/Editor Walter Murch, Producer Paul Zaentz

The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Saturday, February 8th:

WICKED followed by a Q&A with Costume Designer Paul Tazewell FREE ADMISSION 2pm |Arlington Theater 1317 State Street

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Here’s the Latest Update on What’s Going on at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.