Breaking News | Evacuation Orders Issued for Parts of Lake Fire Burn Scar
Arts & Entertainment
Theater

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ Comes to the Marian Theater 

PCPA Showcases Shakespeare’s Classic in Santa Maria Feb. 13- Mar. 25

Author Image By
Wed Feb 12, 2025 | 2:12pm
George Walker, left, Emily Trask, Michael Gould, and Lily Cameron in PCPA's 'Much Ado About Nothing' | Photo: Luis Escobar, Reflections Photography Studio

“There’s a skirmish of wit between them!” —William Shakespeare

The Pacific Conservatory Theater (PCPA)  is showcasing their production of Shakespeare’s classic enemies-to-lovers romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing. The show itself is recommended for tweens and older, but as director Andrew Philpot mentions in the program, the play is a timeless and humorous product of Shakespeare’s history. 

The theater will host a Prologue Event with Director Andrew Philpot on February 22 at 1 p.m., and a Talkback on February 23 after the performance. 

PCPA is a group of storytellers dedicated to creating and sharing art with the Santa Barbara County community. Much Ado About Nothing runs February 13-March 25 at the Marian Theater in Santa Maria. For tickets and information click here

George Walker and Emily Trask in PCPA’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ | Photo: Luis Escobar, Reflections Photography Studio
Wed Feb 12, 2025 | 23:31pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/02/12/much-ado-about-nothing-comes-to-the-marian-theater/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.