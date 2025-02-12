‘Much Ado About Nothing’ Comes to the Marian Theater
PCPA Showcases Shakespeare’s Classic in Santa Maria Feb. 13- Mar. 25
“There’s a skirmish of wit between them!” —William Shakespeare
The Pacific Conservatory Theater (PCPA) is showcasing their production of Shakespeare’s classic enemies-to-lovers romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing. The show itself is recommended for tweens and older, but as director Andrew Philpot mentions in the program, the play is a timeless and humorous product of Shakespeare’s history.
The theater will host a Prologue Event with Director Andrew Philpot on February 22 at 1 p.m., and a Talkback on February 23 after the performance.
PCPA is a group of storytellers dedicated to creating and sharing art with the Santa Barbara County community. Much Ado About Nothing runs February 13-March 25 at the Marian Theater in Santa Maria. For tickets and information click here.
